Renshaw breaks down Jakobsen's Stage 2 victory in 'hectic' sprint finish

One-hundred metres was all it took for Jakobsen to unleash his final sprint to the finish line and claim a second stage victory of this year's Tour for Team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl.





The Dutchman powered to victory in a tense bunch sprint, with Renshaw being full of praise for the 25-year-old and his overall performance as the "strongest sprinter" of the day.



Advertisement

"There was a lot going on in that final," Renshaw said.





"With such a hectic final, it's so good that we can have that overhead footage and we can see the really pinpointed Fabio Jakobsen.





"We can see exactly what his final run-in is here. He's not in the best position here - he hasn't got a teammate in front of him, and he is clashing handlebars with Wout van Aert.





"He hasn't got the easiest ride on today's stage, as you can see he slips in the wheel. He's got Peter Sagan just behind him. He has had to pull out and he is fighting back for position.





"You can see Sagan and Jakobsen going shoulder to shoulder, so good there. Sagan nearly clips the handlebars of (Jasper) Stuyven as he is going backwards.



"He (Jakobsen) unleashes his sprint, it only takes him 100 metres and he passes those two riders for the victory.





"What an amazing sprint. He was by far the strongest sprinter today. All he had to do, he had to find that clean air, pop out and take the victory.





"It was a really good ride by Mads Pedersen, he had to go far from the finish with that headwind, it wasn't in his favour. Wout van Aert, also a really strong sprint.





"But Fabio Jakobsen - he just popped out, perfect moment to take the victory."





WATCH Mark Renshaw’s full analysis in the video at the top of the article.



