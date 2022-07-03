Tour de France

Renshaw breaks down Jakobsen's Stage 2 victory in 'hectic' sprint finish

SBS Tour de France commentator Mark Renshaw took a closer look at how Fabio Jakobsen took out the victory in Stage 2 with an "amazing" final sprint.

109th Tour de France 2022 - Stage 2

NYBORG, DENMARK - JULY 02: Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Quick-Step - Alpha Vinyl Team celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 109th Tour de France 2022, Stage 2 a 202,2km stage from Roskilde to Nyborg / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 02, 2022 in Nyborg, Denmark. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

One-hundred metres was all it took for Jakobsen to unleash his final sprint to the finish line and claim a second stage victory of this year's Tour for Team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl.

The Dutchman powered to victory in a tense bunch sprint, with Renshaw being full of praise for the 25-year-old and his overall performance as the "strongest sprinter" of the day.
Advertisement
"There was a lot going on in that final," Renshaw said.

"With such a hectic final, it's so good that we can have that overhead footage and we can see the really pinpointed Fabio Jakobsen.

"We can see exactly what his final run-in is here. He's not in the best position here - he hasn't got a teammate in front of him, and he is clashing handlebars with Wout van Aert.

"He hasn't got the easiest ride on today's stage, as you can see he slips in the wheel. He's got Peter Sagan just behind him. He has had to pull out and he is fighting back for position.

"You can see Sagan and Jakobsen going shoulder to shoulder, so good there. Sagan nearly clips the handlebars of (Jasper) Stuyven as he is going backwards.
READ MORE
Jakobsen powers to victory on stage 2 of Tour de France
Wout van Aert jumps into yellow and green with impressive sprint
"He (Jakobsen) unleashes his sprint, it only takes him 100 metres and he passes those two riders for the victory.

"What an amazing sprint. He was by far the strongest sprinter today. All he had to do, he had to find that clean air, pop out and take the victory.

"It was a really good ride by Mads Pedersen, he had to go far from the finish with that headwind, it wasn't in his favour. Wout van Aert, also a really strong sprint.

"But Fabio Jakobsen - he just popped out, perfect moment to take the victory."

WATCH Mark Renshaw’s full analysis in the video at the top of the article.

The Tour de France continues on SBS with Stage 3, a 182-kilometre route from Vejle to Sonderborg. Watch from 8:55pm (AEST) on the SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker, with SBS television and SBS On Demand coverage starting at 9:30pm (AEST).
SHARE
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 3 July 2022 at 11:45am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS
Tags
Cycling