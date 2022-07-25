Renshaw breaks down thrilling sprint finishes in women's, men's Tour de France

Renshaw broke down the finish of the opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes on a historic day for women's cycling, as Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) and the Renshaw-proclaimed 'greatest of all time,' Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), went head-to-head on the final stretch upon the iconic Champs-Élysées.





It was Dutch rider Wiebes who ultimately came away victorious from the sprint finish, but not before a notable mistake from Vos' team which potentially cost her the stage victory.



"This was a big error by Jumbo-Visma," Renshaw began in the latest episode of The Finale .





"If their lead-out rider, [Anna] Henderson, would have stayed hard on the left barrier, it wouldn't have given Wiebes the chance to dive up the left-hand side and shoot for that finish line.





"Here, we can see Vos - she's already started her sprint slightly in front of Wiebes. Two totally different lines of sprinting here on the Champs-Élysées - on the left Team DSM, Wiebes; on the right-hand side, Jumbo-Visma - the 'goat' for women's cycling, Marianne Vos.





"They are bike lengths in front of third position, they are head and shoulders above the other riders in today's sprint.





"What a victory for Lorena Wiebes and for Team DSM, taking the first yellow jersey for the Tour de France Femmes.





"What an amazing sprint. You can see the bikes - they are jumping around on this uneven surface, this pavé there makes it so difficult to sprint."



Meanwhile, Renshaw drew from his own experience at the Tour de France before he dissected Jasper Philipsen's (Alpecin-Deceuninck) phenomenal sprint to victory in the final stage.





"They've had to suffer through 20 stages to get to the Champs-Élysées to sprint here, and I can tell you from experience, it is the most memorable, the most exciting and the hardest sprint you'll do as a sprinter," he said.





Aussie sprinters Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) and Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) were in the mix as the sprint group began their surge towards the finish line, but it was Matthews' Dutch teammate Dylan Groenewegen and BikeExchange-Jayco who fell short despite their best efforts to claim the stage honours.





"It's Michael Matthews who takes charge under the one kilometre to go banner," Renshaw added.





"This is the most important part of today's stage - you can't get caught out of position here, there is no chance to rectify it if you lose too many positions here. Matthews is doing a great job of looking after Dylan Groenewegen.





"It's Team BikeExchange-Jayco with Luka Mezgec, he has taken the front here on the final straight of the Champs-Élysées there in great position, but in my opinion maybe a little bit too far in the front.





"Groenewegen, he's going to get caught on the front, he's going to have to prop a little bit and this is not going to bode well.





"The final 400 metres and it's Luka Mezgec, he's leading out but there is a Trek-Segafredo rider that has put himself between him and Dylan Groenewegen.





"Groenewegen has got to switch but he is just looking for a wheel here, he does not want to have to hit the wind yet. He commits, there's no other option. Philipsen in the wheel, as you can see Caleb Ewan squeezing through that small gap there but he is going to have to deal with Alex Kristoff who is going to come across him on the barrier.





"Philipsen jumps, Groenewegen is all in but he has just been in the wind too long. Philipsen is miles too strong, he has got the best legs in this Tour de France in the final week - he is going to walk home with two victories in this year's Tour de France after coming so close in the last two years. What a win."

