Renshaw unpacks 'big' Ewan crash, powerful Pedersen in Stage 13 of Tour de France

Renshaw was quick to note Ewan's crash with over 70 kilometres left to go in the stage as one of the day's defining moments, as the Aussie sprinter's hard luck at the Tour this year continued.



"He took a really heavy fall, he fell down on his left-hand side. It took him a long time to get up off the tarmac and we could see that he was really in pain," he said.





"One of his teammates has gone straight on in this corner going too fast. He didn't envisage that it was going to turn so tight. The rider in third position here - he's unclipped his foot and he's turned in really tight. Caleb Ewan, underlapping the wheel, is not able to react quick enough.





"He takes the wheel down and he goes hard on his left hand side, hitting his shoulder, the side of his leg and his head quite hard on the tarmac there. That was a big crash."





Renshaw also highlighted how Pedersen powered into the lead from a seven-man breakaway with 12 kilometres to go.



"Here was the decisive moment of today's stage. Mads Pedersen - a blistering attack on this short climb.





"He was able to draw out the two other strongest riders in that group, and that was Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) and Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech). He showed he had the legs today, powered away, and he picked just the right moment to attack.





"A lot of guys were on the back foot, but he had the best legs - took a big gap straight away, and it was only those two riders that could come across to him.





The stage came down to a final sprint comprising of Pedersen, Wright and Houle, with Renshaw breaking down why the Dane proved too strong in the end.



"Houle, he puts it on to the right barrier constantly looking over his shoulder.





"Pedersen in second wheel, he's in the perfect position here - he knows he's got one rider in front, one behind. He's able to keep everything in check.





"He waits for the perfect moment. They come around the last corner here with 350 metres to go and Mads Pedersen can sense the victory. He knows he's the best sprinter in the group - he's a world champion and he can run (in the) top five in bunch sprints in the Tour de France.





"He jumps at 250 metres to go and unfortunately, Houle and Wright, they don't have the power to go with him. He easily takes 15 bike lengths straight away, looks over the shoulder and he knows this is victory. It's in his pocket, and it came down to some great teamwork from his teammate Quinn Simmons and by far the most powerful sprinter in that three-up sprint.





"He's been trying to get in breakaways all Tour de France - finally he's nabbed one and you could tell by the emotion as he crossed the line that he really wanted this victory for himself and Team Trek-Segafredo."



