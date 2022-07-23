Tour de France

Explainer

Renshaw unpacks Laporte's first Tour de France stage win

SBS commentator Mark Renshaw dissected Christophe Laporte’s (Jumbo-Visma) extraordinary victory on Stage 19, the first stage win by a Frenchman at this year’s Tour.

SBS Tour de France commentator Mark Renshaw
In the final kilometres of the race, the peloton was still trying to chase down the late breakaway of Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) and Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels), which held a 10-second gap.

The pace of the sprinters made it difficult for the chase to close the gap, before Laporte made the smart decision to bridge across in the final two kilometres.

"If we look further back to the peloton, we’ve got Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) and his teammate on the front of the peloton,” Renshaw said in the latest episode of The Finale.

Advertisement
“In second position is today’s stage winner, Christophe Laporte. Behind him, two riders from Alpecin–Deceuninck. And it looks like the rider in fourth position, well he’s dropped the wheel here.
“And this is going to be the start of how this whole thing unfolds for the sprinters in the peloton. As we exit this left-hand turn, we can see that three riders have slipped off the front of the peloton and that’s because the rider in fourth position has dropped the wheel.

“This is where Laporte makes the move. He’s jumping across to these three riders. He’s dropped the peloton and he’s now envisaging that he’s going to take this stage win solo.

“As they round the final bend, they have an uphill finish all the way to the line. Christophe Laporte is just licking his lips because he can see that he’s getting the perfect ride to a stage win.

“You can see further back that there is just nobody left to lead out the sprinters. They’re all fending for themselves and they’re all hesitating. They can see victory has now slipped away, so they all want to mop up the second and third places.”
READ MORE
Laporte outsmarts the bunch with genius move to win in Cahors
Sprinters Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) took second and third respectively in the sprint behind.

Renshaw noted the remarkable success Team Jumbo Visma has had in the Tour thus far, holding the yellow, green and polka dot jerseys.

Laporte’s win marks another dominant performance from the team, with the French rider taking his first career Tour de France stage win.

“What an amazing stage,” Renshaw added. “It didn’t come down to a sprint, but when it finishes like that, I’m super happy that lead-out men and strong riders like Christophe Laporte can win stages in the Tour de France.”

The Tour de France continues tonight with Stage 20, a 40.7-kilometre time trial into Rocamadour. Watch from 8:55pm (AEST) on the SBS SKODA Tour Tracker, with the SBS and SBS On Demand broadcast starting from 9:30pm (AEST).
Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 23 July 2022 at 4:38pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Most popular

01:53

Vingegaard's incredible display of sportsmanship

Ewan slams UCI concussion protocol and commissaires following Tour de France fines

Ewan slams UCI concussion protocol and commissaires following Tour de France fines

Tour de France

01:39

Stage 12 White Jersey interview

Jumbo-Visma battered and bruised, but holding on to yellow

Jumbo-Visma battered and bruised, but holding on to yellow

Tour de France

Aussie great O'Grady surprised by team tactics at Tour de France

Aussie great O'Grady surprised by team tactics at Tour de France

Tour de France

Vingegaard's sporting gesture following Pogačar crash

Vingegaard's sporting gesture following Pogačar crash

Tour de France

What it will take to win Tour de France yellow in the TT

What it will take to win Tour de France yellow in the TT

Tour de France

Stage 18 White Jersey interview