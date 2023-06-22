Tour de France

Returning Renshaw to assist Cavendish in pursuit of Tour record

Australian Mark Renshaw is set to reunite with long-time teammate Mark Cavendish at the upcoming Tour de France in a directorial role with Astana Qazaqstan.

Mark Renshaw (R) poses with former Dimension Data teammate Mark Cavendish before a stage at the 2019 Tour of Britain

Mark Renshaw (R) poses with former Dimension Data teammate Mark Cavendish before a stage at the 2019 Tour of Britain

Renshaw served as the main lead-out man for Cavendish throughout his career at HTC-Highroad, Etixx Quick-Step and Team Dimension Data, and will once again support the Briton in his pursuit of the all-time stage win record at the French Grand Tour.

The Australian is expected to liaise with Cavendish ahead of each sprint stage, analyse suitable stage finishes, and assist from the team car on a day-to-day basis.

It’s a new role for the now 40-year-old, having moved into media and commentary roles with SBS since his retirement from riding professionally, but one he’s relishing in what is Cavendish’s final Tour before calling time on an incredible career.
"I am thrilled to announce that I will be returning to the Tour de France with Astana Qazaqstan and Mark Cavendish as a sprint and lead-out consultant," Renshaw said in a statement released by the team.

"After discussing the possibility to join Astana Qazaqstan with Alexandr Vinokurov and my ex-teammate Dmitry Fofonov, I am really looking forward to bringing my skillset to help the team chase success.

"Our goal is to secure victories in the sprint stages, and I am eager to share my knowledge and experience gained as a lead-out rider and teammate of Mark Cavendish.

"Mark's recent victory in the Tour of Italy is proof that he still possesses the speed, power, and determination needed to win Grand Tour stages.
"With the support of Team Astana Qazaqstan and the talented riders selected for the race, I am confident that he has what it takes to win in this year's Tour de France.

"As we prepare for the important sprint stages, I am excited to work with the team's Director Sportifs to develop effective tactics and strategies. Analysing and breaking down sprint stages is something I absolutely love to do.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to help Mark finish his career on an absolute high and chase his 35th victory in the Grand Boucle."

Cavendish is currently tied with Eddy Merckx on 34 stage wins but will have as many as seven realistic opportunities to make the record his own next month.

With the likes of Jasper Philipsen, Fabio Jakobsen, and Dylan Groenewegen bound to complicate proceedings, Astana are hoping Renshaw’s experience, gained from 15 years in the professional peloton, will help swing the balance in their favour.

SBS and SBS On Demand will provide full coverage of the 2023 Tour de France, with replays, highlights and analysis available shortly after each stage from July 1-24.
Published 23 June 2023
