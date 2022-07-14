Riders react to fan frenzy on Alpe d'Huez in Stage 12

Passionate onlookers lined the entirety of the 13.8 kilometre ascent to the summit, some displaying that exuberance in a more dubious manner than others with their antics when finally coming close to their cycling heroes.





Riders had to navigate people lighting flares, running behind and alongside them, waving flags inches from their bikes and in some instances throwing their drinks onto the athletes in frenetic scenes more in-line with pre-COVID editions of the Tour de France.





"Some of them (fans) are just too crazy," Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers) told SBS after the stage.



"I got hit a few times on the arm.





"It's great to have the fans but they just need to let us race, it's a bit crazy sometimes."





While it can be difficult to manage, an experience like this is one a rider will never forget - the cycling equivalent of a packed football stadium all screaming at the top of their lungs and fixated on the action.





Stage winner Tom Pidcock (INEOS Grenadiers) is one such rider who will certainly remember his first ascent of the climb as the scene of his maiden Tour de France victory.





“This win is certainly one of my best moments in cycling, dodging people and flags… You can’t experience that anywhere else than at L’Alpe d’Huez," he said following the stage.



Australian Chris Hamilton (Team DSM), who's in the midst of his Tour debut was blown away by the reception on the Alpe d'Huez as he couldn't wipe the smile off his face.





“I always wondered what it would be like do Alpe D’Huez at the Tour de France and it’s just nuts," he told SBS after reaching the summit.



"The people were crazy, it’s pretty cool.





“I think I got champagne or beer tipped on me at some point I can smell it now, which isn’t that good.”





Fellow Australian Simon Clarke (Israel Premier-Tech) was overjoyed to return to the climb and add another chapter to his career.





“Every year that we race Alpe d’Huez in the Tour de France, it’s a very special day," he told SBS .





"Today was no different. The crowds were amazing.



"Particularly after some difficult years with COVID and people not being able travel, I think they made up for it today.”



