Roglič and Evenepoel's Volta duel just a taste of upcoming Giro d'Italia battle

They are at different ends of their career, different temperaments and win in different ways…and that’s what makes the battle between Roglič and Evenepoel such an interesting one as we leave Volta a Catalunya and look ahead to the Giro d’Italia.





In the end, it was two Volta stage wins apiece for Roglič and Evenepoel, with the important tiebreaker of the overall win going to Roglič - but only by a slender margin of six seconds in a race that came down to bonus seconds despite its mountainous nature.



The Volta Catalunya put Roglič and Evenepoel on the WorldTour stage in direct opposition with all of the pre-race imagination of a terrific duel more than exceeded by the spectacle of mountain-top wars, attacks from afar on the hilly stages and bonus-point sprint battles.





The pair were rarely separated throughout the seven stages of racing by more than a few metres, and it paves the way for the opposing duo to meet again at the Giro d’Italia, where they will both go in as the top two favoured riders to win the race overall.





“I think we’re showing that we’re equally level and it will be a nice battle at the Giro d’Italia if we keep this shape,” Evenepoel said post-race. “But of course, some others will improve.”





Evenepoel wasn't at all surprised that Roglic was able to follow his attack on the final stage.





“Of course, he’s Primož Roglic," said Evenepoel. "He’s one of the best riders in the world, when he’s in shape maybe he’s the best rider in the world.





"I knew if there was one guy who could follow me it would be him. It’s easier to defend a jersey than to attack for one. He had a big week here, I’m happy to get this stage win in Barcelona.





"Six seconds (time difference on GC), it’s almost the same. When you see how strong Primož was and how strong I was, compared to all the others behind us. One of us was meant to be the winner of this beautiful race."



Roglič is less outspoken than his young Belgian counterpart, but he seemed to have relished racing and passing such a hard test when asked if it was a sign of things to come at the Giro d'Italia.





“I hope so, it was fun and I really enjoyed it," said Roglič. “It was something that I was missing and to be a part of that history as one of the oldest races - I’m honoured and pleased to be part of the winners.”





Both have been in good form so far this season, with Evenepoel and Roglič each grabbing WorldTour stage tour wins at the UAE Tour and Tirreno-Adriatico respectively, with Catalunya the only time the pair were scheduled to cross swords ahead of the Giro.





Evenepoel was more of the aggressor throughout, trying to instigate breakaways and break Roglič, though as the race leader, his Slovenian counterpart had less to gain by riding aggressively.





“I’m testing myself,” Evenepoel said after Stage 6. “I’ve come from altitude, so I want to test how the legs are and race and improve toward the Giro. I feel I’m not 100 per cent, I’m just in a good shape. There are still small details with weight etc. I can look at to improve my shape.”



After climbing to the point of exhaustion atop Lo Port, Roglič then infuriated Evenepoel as he didn’t cooperate with his rival during an attempted stage-winning raid.





Evenepoel shouted and waved his hands in Roglič’s direction, but his more experienced rival wasn’t going to let that deter him from his strategy to win the race. The final stage was perhaps a nod in conciliation towards Evenepoel, with Roglič not really mustering a full sprint when again free of the field as a duo on the dynamic Barcelona course.





The Volta result and established rivalry between the pair shape an enticing entrada to the Giro d’Italia, where all eyes turn to Roglič and Evenepoel yet again. The Slovenian will be pursuing his fourth Grand Tour victory, Evenepoel his second. Apart from a decade in age, there appears to be little separating the awesomely talented duelling duo.



