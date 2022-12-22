Cycling

Roglic and Vingegaard split Grand Tour duties in 2023

Jumbo-Visma announced their squad and major objectives for the 2023 season, with the splitting up of long-time Grand Tour leader Primoz Roglic and reigning Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard for the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France.

(L to R) Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard celebrate victory at the 2022 Criterium du Dauphine

(L to R) Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard celebrate victory at the 2022 Criterium du Dauphine

Roglic and Vingegaard won’t race together in the two most prestigious Grand Tours of the 2023 season, with the three-time Vuelta winner heading to the Giro d’Italia, and the Tour de France champion defending his title.

Roglic wasn’t present for the presentation due to personal circumstances, but an interview was played during the show. "It’s a race I love but haven't won yet", Roglic said during the training camp in Spain of the Giro d’Italia.

"I'm still recovering from surgery, but by May, I hope to be in good shape. In any case, I will do everything I can to achieve that."

After having surgery on a shoulder joint that had seen Roglic suffer multiple dislocations, the Slovenian star is back in the saddle and preparing for the Giro. His best result at the race is third overall in 2019, when finishing 2’30 behind winner Richard Carapaz.

With Vingegaard, Team Jumbo-Visma is aiming to turn one Tour de France victory into two.

"We figured out how to defeat Pogacar last year,” said Jumbo-Visma team director Merijn Zeeman. “We know his strengths and the areas in which Jonas is superior to him. We return to the Tour with a solid plan, and we believe that we can aim for yellow again with Jonas.”
During the team presentation, the Vuelta was hardly discussed. There's a good reason for that, the sportive director explained.

"December is too early to talk about it,” said Zeeman. “Last year, we intended to highlight this grand tour early because it started in the Netherlands, but the reality is that the plan you make in the winter is no longer valid in the summer.

“We'll check everyone's progress in June as the preparation process won't start until then. So please don't ask us yet who will be at the start in Spain. It is still too early for that and the course has not even yet been determined."

Zeeman also anticipates securing a monumental victory by the spring, with Wout van Aert the prime candidate for a victory in any of the hardest one-day races on the calendar with his versatile skillset.

"The Tour of Flanders and/or Paris-Roubaix,” said Zeeman of the team’s goals. “We want to start with the best possible preparation and aim for the highest possible result.

“Dylan van Baarle, among others, is a crucial addition to our strong classic core. With this collective, I am confident we can win with one of our riders."
Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 23 December 2022 at 9:47am, updated 23 December 2022 at 9:53am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

Jayco-AlUla the new name for Australian WorldTour squad

Cycling

Ewan and Matthews make Aussie Road Nationals return

Cycling

World Championships 'the higher goal' for van Aert, not Tour green jersey

Cycling

'I never had the win-or-die attitude' - Porte opens up on career

Cycling

Israel-Premier Tech secure Schultz signature for 2023 season

Cycling

Dakar, Road Nats, Kooyong Classic start 2023 with a bang on SBS

Dakar Rally

Socceroos record 10-year high in FIFA rankings as Brazil stay top

FIFA World Cup 2022™

How to watch cycling on SBS

Cycling