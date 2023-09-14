La Vuelta

Roglic drops Kuss to win on Angliru as Jumbo go 1-2-3 again

Jumbo-Visma left their mark on the hardest climb in the 2023 Vuelta a Espana, Primoz Roglic attacking his teammate in the red jersey, Sepp Kuss and going clear with Jonas Vingegaard to take his second stage win of this year's race.

CYCLING-ESP-VUELTA

Team Jumbo's Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic gestures as he arrives to cross the finish line in first place followed by Team Jumbo-Visma's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard during the stage 17 of the 2023 La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain, a 124,4 km race between Ribadesella and Alto de l'Angliru on September 13, 2023. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images) Source: Getty / MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images

Watch La Vuelta a Espana 2023 live on SBS VICELAND, or head to the
 SBS On Demand La Vuelta hub
, which contains replays, highlights and more for you to catch up on all the action.

The Jumbo-Visma triumvirate were once again stronger than the rest of the field, pulling away in front up the mighty l'Angliru before Roglic surged away from Kuss with Vingegaard in the wheel to raise more doubt about the Dutch team's tactics at the race.

Vingegaard was happy to sit behind his teammate to the line, as Roglic took his second stage victory with Kuss beating Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) for third 19 seconds behind the front two.
Kuss held onto the red jersey, but now leads Vingegaard by just 8 seconds and Roglic by a minute and 8 seconds, looking less and less like he will end up being the Jumbo-Visma rider to lift the trophy in Madrid.

“I’m the first one to say that Sepp is there with all our victories," Roglic said after the stage.

"I wish he wins. But looking to myself and my responsibilities, who I am, I’m here to race, I’m here to do my best, and at the end, the best one will win.”

Kuss was his usual classy figure following the stage, congratulating his Slovenian teammate and expressing gratitude to wear the leader's jersey on another day of the Vuelta.

“It’s a position I never expected to be in and that’s the beautiful thing about it,” he said.

“I came in without any expectations and I was just looking to help the guys – like always – but then I came into this beautiful jersey and all the experiences that come with it.
Watch now via SBS On Demand

Daily Highlights: Stage 17 - La Vuelta a Espana 2023

Full Replay: Stage 17 - La Vuelta a Espana 2023

"I discovered a new level of self-confidence, of racing instinct, and that was really, really beautiful."

The early action of the 125km stage was again animated by Remco Evenepoel (Soudal QuickStep) strengthening his lead on the mountains jersey, forming a breakaway and cresting the summit of the first two climbs to take maximum points.

The World Champion was solo in front as he began the 13.1 kilometre ascent of the Altu del Angliru, but was quickly tracked down by a charging peloton being paced by Bahrain-Victorious.

Riding for the GC hopes of Mikel Landa, Bahrain's tempo shredded the bunch up the climb until it was just them and the Jumbo-Visma trident of Kuss, Roglic and Vingegaard before Roglic motored to the front in the final three kilometres.

Joined by his teammates, the Bahrain train steadily faded into the mist and it was the three strongest riders in front again, Vingegaard passing Kuss and latching onto Roglic's wheel in the final two kilometres as Kuss began to lose ground.

The two-time Vuelta and two-time Tour de France champions went unchallenged from there to the line, as Kuss was helped by the emergence of Landa, the Spaniard pacing the American into the finish where the former out-sprinted him for bonus seconds.

The Vuelta a Espana continues tonight with Stage 18, another tough 179km mountain stage from Pola de Allande to the summit of La Cruz de Linares. Watch the action live from 8:35pm AEST on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 14 September 2023 10:19am
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

02:00

Stage 11 - Winning Moment - La Vuelta a Espana 2023

La Vuelta

08:30

Stage 7 - Winning Moment - La Vuelta a Espana 2023

La Vuelta

03:06

Stage 6 - Winning Moment - La Vuelta a Espana 2023

La Vuelta

03:48

Stage 5 - Winning Moment - La Vuelta a Espana 2023

La Vuelta

Stage 10 - Live Stream - La Vuelta a Espana 2023

02:57

Stage 10 - Winning Moment - La Vuelta a Espana 2023

La Vuelta

03:32
Athletics World Championship

Aussie Nina Kennedy claims gold in epic Women's Pole Vault final

World Athletics Championships

06:46

Plenty of GC action sees race overall standings flipped