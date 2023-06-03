Roglic ruled out as Jumbo-Visma announce Tour de France squad

Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.





Roglic had been rather cryptic on his next steps following his overall victory at the Giro d’Italia and acknowledged La Grande Boucle was “missing from my palmares” during an interview on the subject last week.



However, senior directeur sportif Merijn Zeeman has since moved to quell the speculation, confirming Roglic would instead take a break in July ahead of the Vuelta a Espana and ll Lombardia.





“I’m going to leave Primoz alone for now,” Zeeman told Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad . “After that we will make new plans.





“Before the season we pencilled in that he would also ride the Vuelta, so that is certainly a viable option.





“Primoz would also really like to ride and win ll Lombardy. He certainly has those qualities.”





Dylan van Baarle will line up at the Tour in Roglic’s absence, with the rest of Jumbo-Visma’s squad identical to the one that helped Jonas Vingegaard defeat Tadej Pogacar last year.



Vingegaard remains his side’s sole overall contender heading into France, while Wout van Aert will be on the hunt for stage wins in preparation for the UCI World Championships in Glasgow.





Sepp Kuss is also in the squad, as are Christophe Laporte, Tiesj Benoot and Nathan van Hooydonck.





Wilco Kelderman will be the team’s first reserve after missing the Giro due to injuries, and Zeeman was pleased to have the Dutchman back in the fold.





“Wilco is going along in the process towards the Tour. If we turn out to need him, he can be there immediately,” Zeeman added.



