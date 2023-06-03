Tour de France

Roglic ruled out as Jumbo-Visma announce Tour de France squad

Primoz Roglic has been officially ruled out of the Tour de France after Jumbo-Visma announced their final eight-rider squad for the French Grand Tour.

Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard

Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard Source: Getty

Watch all 
the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand
, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.

Roglic had been rather cryptic on his next steps following his overall victory at the Giro d’Italia and acknowledged La Grande Boucle was “missing from my palmares” during an interview on the subject last week.
However, senior directeur sportif Merijn Zeeman has since moved to quell the speculation, confirming Roglic would instead take a break in July ahead of the Vuelta a Espana and ll Lombardia.

“I’m going to leave Primoz alone for now,” Zeeman told Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad. “After that we will make new plans.

“Before the season we pencilled in that he would also ride the Vuelta, so that is certainly a viable option.

“Primoz would also really like to ride and win ll Lombardy. He certainly has those qualities.”

Dylan van Baarle will line up at the Tour in Roglic’s absence, with the rest of Jumbo-Visma’s squad identical to the one that helped Jonas Vingegaard defeat Tadej Pogacar last year.
READ MORE

I'm under less pressure to defend Tour title, says Vingegaard

Vingegaard remains his side’s sole overall contender heading into France, while Wout van Aert will be on the hunt for stage wins in preparation for the UCI World Championships in Glasgow.

Sepp Kuss is also in the squad, as are Christophe Laporte, Tiesj Benoot and Nathan van Hooydonck.

Wilco Kelderman will be the team’s first reserve after missing the Giro due to injuries, and Zeeman was pleased to have the Dutchman back in the fold.

“Wilco is going along in the process towards the Tour. If we turn out to need him, he can be there immediately,” Zeeman added.

“We have a strong reserve, that gives peace of mind.”
READ MORE

How to watch the 2023 Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes LIVE on SBS

Tour de France 2023: Your questions answered

Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 4 June 2023 8:31am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

00:52

Jay Vine crashes in slippery conditions on Giro Stage 10

12:04

Climbers, sprinters, GC riders, opportunists - Gerrans & Renshaw preview all the Giro 2023 Aussies

04:04

Stage 21 - Winning Moment - Giro d'Italia 2023

Giro d'Italia

02:00

Geoghegan Hart abandons Giro on stretcher after crash

Giro d'Italia

Stage 1.png

Delivered and Disappointed: Stage 1 - Giro d'Italia 2023

Giro d'Italia

01:20
Cav IV

Cavendish thanks 'incredible' Thomas for emotional stage win

Stage 18 - Live Stream - Giro d'Italia 2023

02:27

Delivered and Disappointed: Stage 21 - Giro d'Italia 2023