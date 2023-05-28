Roglič seals Giro d'Italia victory as Cavendish takes final stage

Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.





The Slovenian was able to soak up the glory of a famous comeback win on the ceremonial final stage around the Italian capital, after snatching the pink jersey from Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers) the day prior.





After battling in the standings for the entire race and taking his opportunity with an incredible ride in the mountainous time trial to Monte Lussari, Roglič was overjoyed to add a Giro d'Italia to his list of accolades alongside three Vuelta a Espana titles.





"There’s so much emotion going on after my time trial win yesterday," Roglič said in the post-stage press conference.



"Every Grand Tour is a challenge. I can’t compare my win at the Giro with the Tour or La Vuelta. The Giro was what I was hunting for this year.





"I wish it was easier to win but it was a pleasure to fight with Geraint Thomas who is a good friend of mine. Having beaten him here won’t affect our relationship."





Thomas finished 14 seconds behind Roglič as runner-up, with João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) rounding out the overall podium a minute and 15 seconds behind top spot.





Jonathan Milan (Bahrain-Victorious) sealed the points classification, Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) took out the mountains classification and Almeida finished the race as best young rider.



While the stage was a formality for the general classification, the sprinters had one final opportunity for a win, with legend Mark Cavendish (Astana) taking the day's honours.





The Manxman became the oldest Giro d'Italia stage winner at 38 years old as he beat out Alex Kirsch (Trek-Segafredo) and Filippo Fiorelli (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizane) from the bunch.





Set to retire at the end of the year, the win was Cavendish's first of this season, but his 17th at the Giro d'Italia and 162nd of his glittering career.





"Any win is a confidence booster, so this one is too," Cavendish said following the stage.





"I couldn’t be happier today. I’ve made a big part of my racing career in Italy. To win my last stage of the Giro d’Italia is beautiful. It will stay forever."



