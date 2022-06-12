Roglič unleashes at Dauphiné as Verona wins stage

The massive mountains of the Col du Galibier and the Col de la Croix de Fer loomed large over Stage 7 of the Critérium du Dauphiné. An early break containing eventual stage winner Carlos Verona (Movistar) made its way clear and despite a lack of cooperation and numerous attacks, they were able to increase their lead over the chasing peloton.





Verona had a teammate in Gregor Muhlberger and together they worked their numbers, frustrating Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) as they alternately attacked and sat on. Verona moved clear on the valley road heading to the final climb to Vaujany, with Elissonde joining him, before Verona put in an attack on the early slopes of the climb and left the Frenchman behind.



Behind, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) benefitted from some strong pace-making from teammate Jonas Vingegaard at the head of an elite group of climbers, before launching a stunning attack that saw him leave everyone behind.





Australian Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroen) tried to respond, but didn’t have the same explosive kick as the Slovenian. Roglič even came close to hunting down Verona at the head of the race, but ultimately the Spaniard held on to take what was the first win of his professional career.





“It’s an incredible and very special day after all my years as a professional rider,” said Verona. “This is right up there with the best moments and now it’s great to have a win on my palmares.





“This win is for my team. We haven’t had the best moment but we will come back, stronger than ever. It’s also for my family, my wife and my kids, we’re also a team. I race here and they support me, too.”





The overall race lead was passed between Jumbo-Visma teammates, with Wout van Aert ceding the jersey to Roglič, who holds it by 44 seconds over Vingegaard, with O’Connor third at 1’24.

