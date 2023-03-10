Cycling

Safety first as 'exceptionally violent winds' force cancellation of Paris-Nice Stage 6

Paris-Nice organisers have attributed the cancellation of Stage 6 to the “exceptionally violent winds” that would have put the peloton’s safety in jeopardy.

Yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar and the rest of the peloton look on prior to the cancellation of Stage 6 at Paris-Nice

Yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar and the rest of the peloton look on prior to the cancellation of Stage 6 at Paris-Nice Source: Getty

Gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour were reportedly sweeping through the 197.5km stage, one that was initially shortened to 80km in an effort to move away from Tourves.

Further discussion with local authorities then deemed the journey to La Colle-sur-Loup too dangerous altogether, with ASO confirming its cancellation shortly before 1pm local time.

Paris-Nice was not the only stage race to be affected by the high winds, as Tirreno-Adriatico moved the finish line for Stage 5 down the mountain and cut 2.5 kilometres off the route.
READ MORE

'I'm not super happy' - Matthews hoping form builds from Paris-Nice

“After reviewing several options for modifying the route and waiting for an improvement in weather conditions in the afternoon, the organisers of Paris-Nice have decided to cancel the sixth stage to preserve the safety of the riders of the 81st edition, in agreement with local authorities,” the race organiser’s statement read.

“The exceptionally violent winds, which notably caused several tree falls in the region, make the cancellation of the stage inevitable.

“As a result, sporting action will resume tomorrow from Nice for the seventh stage towards Col de la Couillole.”

“There’s a protocol to follow in the event of extreme weather conditions,” explained Pascal Chanteur, the CPA delegate at Paris-Nice, to L’Equipe. “And the wind we have today, with gusts of almost 100kph near Draguignan, falls under it.

“All concerned parties decided to find a solution to this issue. A gust in the peloton could put dozens of riders on the ground and that’s not permissible.”

The cancellation of Stage 6 means only two stages remain in the Race to the Sun, with Tadej Pogačar still in control of the general classification, six seconds ahead of David Gaudu (Groupama FDJ) and 46 seconds ahead of Tour de France rival Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).
READ MORE

Kooij kicks for Stage 5 victory as Pogačar safe in yellow

Vingegaard had no qualms with the decision to stop the stage, citing his weight and overall safety as key reasons why.

“If there are gusts of 100kph, I would never go riding, not even in Denmark,” Vingegaard said. “Maybe (my compatriot) Kasper Asgreen could do it, but he’s a bit heavier than I am.

“I am 60kg and I don’t have the weight to stay on the bike in that situation. I think we have to think about our health first of all.”

Paris-Nice will resume on Saturday night with Stage 7 live on SBS and SBS On Demand from 11:05pm (AEDT).
Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 11 March 2023 at 9:24am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS
Tags
France

Most popular

Paris - Nice 2023

How to watch Paris-Nice LIVE on SBS

Cycling

Untitled design (3).png

Paris-Nice finale on super Saturday headlines live weekend sporting action on SBS

SBS Sport

5th UAE Tour 2023 - Stage 2

Unique TTT format forces exciting GC guessing game in Paris-Nice Stage 3

Cycling

00:51

Horse invades bike race

Eroica - 9th Strade Bianche 2023 - Women's

SD Worx go 1-2 as Vollering pips Kopecky for Strade Bianche win

Cycling

CYCLING-AUS

Winless Israel-Premier Tech miss selection for La Vuelta

Cycling

11th Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 - Women's Elite

How to watch cycling on SBS

Cycling

80th Paris - Nice 2022 - Stage 4

Haig previews an intriguing Paris-Nice route

Cycling