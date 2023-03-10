Safety first as 'exceptionally violent winds' force cancellation of Paris-Nice Stage 6

Gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour were reportedly sweeping through the 197.5km stage, one that was initially shortened to 80km in an effort to move away from Tourves.





Further discussion with local authorities then deemed the journey to La Colle-sur-Loup too dangerous altogether, with ASO confirming its cancellation shortly before 1pm local time.





Paris-Nice was not the only stage race to be affected by the high winds, as Tirreno-Adriatico moved the finish line for Stage 5 down the mountain and cut 2.5 kilometres off the route.



“After reviewing several options for modifying the route and waiting for an improvement in weather conditions in the afternoon, the organisers of Paris-Nice have decided to cancel the sixth stage to preserve the safety of the riders of the 81st edition, in agreement with local authorities,” the race organiser’s statement read.





“The exceptionally violent winds, which notably caused several tree falls in the region, make the cancellation of the stage inevitable.





“As a result, sporting action will resume tomorrow from Nice for the seventh stage towards Col de la Couillole.”





“There’s a protocol to follow in the event of extreme weather conditions,” explained Pascal Chanteur, the CPA delegate at Paris-Nice, to L’Equipe . “And the wind we have today, with gusts of almost 100kph near Draguignan, falls under it.





“All concerned parties decided to find a solution to this issue. A gust in the peloton could put dozens of riders on the ground and that’s not permissible.”





The cancellation of Stage 6 means only two stages remain in the Race to the Sun, with Tadej Pogačar still in control of the general classification, six seconds ahead of David Gaudu (Groupama FDJ) and 46 seconds ahead of Tour de France rival Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).



Vingegaard had no qualms with the decision to stop the stage, citing his weight and overall safety as key reasons why.





“If there are gusts of 100kph, I would never go riding, not even in Denmark,” Vingegaard said. “Maybe (my compatriot) Kasper Asgreen could do it, but he’s a bit heavier than I am.





“I am 60kg and I don’t have the weight to stay on the bike in that situation. I think we have to think about our health first of all.”



