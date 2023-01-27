Sagan to retire from WorldTour at end of 2023

Speaking at a press conference at the Vuelta San Juan on Thursday evening, Sagan said that he would not continue beyond 2023 on the WorldTour, and that he would instead focus on riding the mountain bike event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.





“I would like to say the moment has arrived,” Sagan said. “I decided I would like to finish this season as a rider in WorldTour races. I would like to prepare for the Olympic Games in mountain bike.





“It’s not about the medal or something. It’s more about what I want to do. There’s not pressure anymore about whether I win or lose. It’s just something I always wanted, to finish my career on mountain bike and next year is an Olympic year. But I wanted to do it for me, and not for anybody else.”



The three-time road race world champion, Sagan has been a professional since 2011. In that time he has a total of 121 victories including the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and a record-breaking run of green jerseys at the Tour de France, which he has won seven times.





Sagan said that he could continue to ride under the TotalEnergies banner as a mountain biker in 2024, and that he might ride occasional non-WorldTour road event, though other factors would take precedence.





“I always said I would like to finish my career on the mountain bike, because I started my career on the mountain bike,” Sagan said. “It gives me some pleasure at the end of my career because I’m doing something I really enjoy.





“It’s important for me to spend time with my son Marlon and to see life from different angles, and not just as a cyclist. It was never my dream to race or to be a professional rider until 40 or 50. I think it’s time now. And if I am going to be able to finish my career in Paris at the Olympics Games, that’s going to be something nice for me.”



Sagan aims to finish his road career with a bang, with the Slovakian star hoping for a big year off the back of claiming just two wins in 2022.





“Definitely yes. I want to finish all the WorldTour races this year at a high level,” said Sagan. “I’m not just going to enjoy the year. I want to be at my top level.





“I think all my fans and the people deserved to know now that it was going to be my last year on the road. They need to know.”



