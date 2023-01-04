Sanders holds on to lead, Price up to fifth after Dakar Stage 4

The 28-year-old Victorian didn't have a repeat of the spectacular third-stage victory that thrust him into a lead of over four minutes, yet he still has command of the demanding two-week challenge, leading his nearest pursuer in the motorcycle class - American Skyler Howes - by 3'33".





But the Red Bull GasGas factory rider, known throughout endurance motorcycling as 'Chucky', revealed he is still managing the serious elbow injury he suffered during the 2022 Dakar and kept him out of almost the entire season.



It was a long day in the dunes for Aussie rider Dan Sanders on stage 4 of the Dakar Rally Credit: IPA/Sipa USA "For me now, it's just a case of trying to get some recovery and take it easy for the next few days because my arm is pretty sore already, and the elbow isn't 100 per cent," Sanders said after finishing eighth on Wednesday's 373km loop-stage around Ha'il.





"We'll take it easy. It's a long race. I'm just trying to calm myself down every day.





"I said to myself and my family and friends back home that after the year off I'll be happy with a top-10 finish.





"It's been a very long 12 months and we've changed onto a new bike that I've had no time on - I only did five days of testing in America in December and back home for two weeks of recovery before straight to the race. I just have to gel with it as quickly as I can really.





"It's going alright so far and we're in the hunt," added Sanders, who's in his third Dakar after finishing fourth on his debut in 2021.



Aussie Toby Price climbed up the overall rankings to fifth after a fourth-place finish on stage 4 of the Dakar Rally Credit: IPA/Sipa USA Sanders' more experienced Australian colleague, two-time winner Toby Price, moved up one place to fifth overall on his Red Bull KTM after finishing fourth on the day, 2'32" behind Spanish stage winner Joan Barreda.





Price is now 7'17" behind his compatriot in a field already weakened by the early exits of some of their major rivals, headed by last year's champion Sam Sutherland, a British teammate of Sanders.





In the Cars' classification, Sebastien Loeb won stage four but Toyota's champion Nasser Al-Attiyah forged further clear in the lead.





Nine-time world rally champion Loeb beat fellow Frenchman, 14-time Dakar winner Stephane Peterhansel over the dunes, to win by 13 seconds.



It was the Bahrain Raid Xtreme driver's first stage victory of the 2023 event but he's way outside the top 10 after suffering three punctures and losing more than an hour during Monday's second stage.





Four-time Dakar winner Al-Attiyah finished the stage fourth, and now leads Saudi Arabia's Yazeed al Rajhi by 18'18".



