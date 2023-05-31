Motorsport

Aussie Focus

Sanders sidelined after broken femur in Finke testing

Australian GasGas Enduro Rally rider Daniel ‘Chucky’ Sanders has suffered an unfortunate broken right femur in his preparations for the upcoming Finke Desert Race, to be held on the King’s Birthday long weekend on June 9-12.

Dan Sanders

Australia's Daniel 'Chucky' Sanders during the 2023 edition of Dakar. Photo: Julien Delfosse/DPPI/LiveMedia Source: Twitter / Twitter (@Dakar)

From the sand of the Dakar Rally, to the dirt of ProMX to the burning rubber of the Australian Superbikes, there’s a host of
great motorsport to watch on SBS On Demand
.

Having come off the back of a successful victory in the recent World Rally-Raid Championship held in Mexico, the Sonora Rally, the five-time Australian Off Road Champion returned home to prepare for the 47th running of the iconic rally event held between Alice Springs and Finke.
However, his preparations came undone yesterday afternoon when Sanders crashed during pre-event testing with the GasGas Motorsports team.

The news broke late last night by team officials in a collaborated Instagram post with Sanders.
Sanders’ misfortune has forced him out of Finke and has put him in doubt for the penultimate World Rally-Raid Championship round in late August, the Desafio Ruta 40 in Argentina.

However, with the 2024 edition of Dakar more than seven months away, it’s highly expected Sanders will make a full recovery and be ready for his attempt to win the iconic Saudi Arabian event.

Despite the setback, Sanders has remained positive, telling his 107,000 Instagram followers: “We’ll be back soon!!! Thanks Team.”

Current Finke champion Toby Price will be back to defend his crown in a few weeks aboard his KTM. He also leads the W2RC standings with two rounds remaining.

You can catch
all the highlights of the World Rally Raid Championship
exclusively on SBS On Demand.
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 1 June 2023 8:17am
By Conor McNally
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

2:12:00

Extended highlights: FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup Series - Varna

Gymnastics

12:04

Climbers, sprinters, GC riders, opportunists - Gerrans & Renshaw preview all the Giro 2023 Aussies

00:52

Jay Vine crashes in slippery conditions on Giro Stage 10

02:00

Geoghegan Hart abandons Giro on stretcher after crash

Giro d'Italia

Stage 17 - Live Stream - Giro d'Italia 2023

Stage 1.png

Delivered and Disappointed: Stage 1 - Giro d'Italia 2023

Giro d'Italia

04:04

Stage 21 - Winning Moment - Giro d'Italia 2023

Giro d'Italia

05:29

Winning moment: Eschborn-Frankfurt 2023

Cycling