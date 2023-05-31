Sanders sidelined after broken femur in Finke testing

From the sand of the Dakar Rally, to the dirt of ProMX to the burning rubber of the Australian Superbikes, there’s a host of great motorsport to watch on SBS On Demand .





Having come off the back of a successful victory in the recent World Rally-Raid Championship held in Mexico, the Sonora Rally, the five-time Australian Off Road Champion returned home to prepare for the 47th running of the iconic rally event held between Alice Springs and Finke.



However, his preparations came undone yesterday afternoon when Sanders crashed during pre-event testing with the GasGas Motorsports team.





The news broke late last night by team officials in a collaborated Instagram post with Sanders.



Sanders’ misfortune has forced him out of Finke and has put him in doubt for the penultimate World Rally-Raid Championship round in late August, the Desafio Ruta 40 in Argentina.





However, with the 2024 edition of Dakar more than seven months away, it’s highly expected Sanders will make a full recovery and be ready for his attempt to win the iconic Saudi Arabian event.





Despite the setback, Sanders has remained positive, telling his 107,000 Instagram followers: “We’ll be back soon!!! Thanks Team.”





Current Finke champion Toby Price will be back to defend his crown in a few weeks aboard his KTM. He also leads the W2RC standings with two rounds remaining.



