SBS to broadcast 2023 Pacific Games

SBS has been awarded the rights to broadcast the 17th edition of the Pacific Games, taking place later this year in the Solomon Islands.

pagames.jpg
A celebration and showcase of athletes from all across the Oceanic region, the Pacific Games will be held this year for the 17th time with 24 different sports on display.

And both SBS and NITV will be the places to watch the action, broadcasting the opening and closing ceremonies as well as multiple competitive events throughout the total two weeks in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

The Opening Ceremony will take place on the 19th of November before the Games closes on the 2nd of December, with Australia joining 23 other nations to battle it out.

“The Pacific Games is the most significant sports event on the Oceania calendar, bringing together athletes from all the Island nations," SBS Director of Sport, Ken Shipp, said of the event.

“SBS is really pleased to be able to showcase this incredible event to Australian audiences. It is a sports and cultural celebration like no other and a great addition to the growing catalogue of under-represented sports which SBS is proud to support.”

“Having SBS once again broadcast the Pacific Games in Australia live and free to air is a great opportunity to promote Solomon Islands to one of the nation’s major tourism markets," Peter Stewart, CEO of the Sol2023 Games Organising Committee, added.

“The support of this important Australian broadcaster re-affirms the growing stature of the Pacific Games throughout the region.”

Since the inaugural event in 1963, New Caledonia have dominated the medal tally at the Pacific Games with 911 gold medals, far greater than French Polynesia's total of 517 which is the second-most.

Australia currently sit ninth in the all-time medal rankings despite only joining as participants in 2015 and have notched 50 gold medals across the 2015 and 2019 editions.
Published 11 May 2023 12:54pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

