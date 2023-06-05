SBS to broadcast the 2023 Netball World Cup

Discover a world of sport on SBS On Demand with programs and highlights from across the world and a variety of top-tier sporting events.





With the countdown on to the Netball World Cup 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa, SBS will broadcast the Semi Finals and Final matches live and free, with the Semi Final matches scheduled from Saturday, 5 August on SBS Viceland and available to livestream on SBS on Demand.





This comes after SBS were awarded the rights to broadcast the matches from World Netball’s pinnacle event, in a deal facilitated by the world governing bodies international broadcast agency, SPORTFIVE.



Runners up in the Vitality Netball World Cup 2019 in Liverpool, and on the back of their recent Quad Series victory, our Australian Diamonds will have their sights firmly set on taking back the crown from current Netball World Cup holders, the New Zealand Silver Ferns.





Australia won the previous three Netball World Cups in 2015, 2011 and 2007. Out of the 16 nations competing in the tournament, strong contenders, South Africa and England, as well as the rising netball nations of Malawi and Jamaica, will be sure to test the Diamonds for the honour of raising the Netball World Cup – the ultimate prize in World Netball.





SBS Director of Sport, Ken Shipp said: “We’re pleased to be able to broadcast the Vitality Netball World Cup 2o23 finals matches exclusive and free-to-air for Australians on SBS and SBS On Demand. Netball has a fantastic grassroots following in Australia, and we’re strong supporters of women’s sport.





“With the Aussie side in great form and looking to take home the win after 2019’s narrow miss, it’s sure to be an exciting competition.”



SPORTFIVE’s Malcolm Thorpe said: “We are delighted to help bring about this partnership between World Netball and SBS. The Netball World Cup is the pinnacle event in the international netball calendar and we are pleased to help grow netball’s reach to more audiences through SBS channels.”





SPORTFIVE is World Netball’s international broadcast agency and facilitated the partnership between World Netball and SBS.





World Netball CEO, Clare Briegal , added: “We are thrilled that our ever-growing and passionate Netball Family in Australia will be able to watch the Semi-Finals and Final live and free on SBS.





“This is a fantastic opportunity to inspire the next generation and grow our audience, but also to bring the amazing netball family we already have the high-quality broadcast they deserve.”





“Thank you to the SBS for helping us on our journey to achieve two of our core strategies; Grow and Inspire.”



Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 SBS Broadcast Schedule – Live on SBS Viceland & SBS On Demand

Saturday, August 5

Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 Semi Final 1





1900 – 2100 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS Viceland and via SBS on Demand







Sunday, August 6







Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 Semi Final 2





0000 – 0200 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS Viceland and via SBS on Demand











Monday August 7 (overnight Sunday into Monday)





Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 Final





0400 – 0600 (AEST)





OR





0600 - 0800 (AEST)



