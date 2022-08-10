Schultz leads BikeExchange-Jayco in team's Arctic Race of Norway debut

The four-stage race is comprised of two flat and two hilly parcours and the team have prepared accordingly, with Aussie Nick Schultz to race for the general classification after showing great climbing form at the Tour de France.





Sprinter Dylan Groenewegen will contest the sprint finishes on the flat stages and the mixed skillset of Dion Smith gives the team attacking options for the different terrains.



Schultz, Smith and Groenewegen are supported by Amund Grøndahl Jansen, set to return to the race in his home country for the first time since 2019, as well as Italian domestique pairing Kevin Colleoni and Alexander Konychev.





Schultz's selection as team leader looks to be a great selection given the short, steep uphill finish on the summit of Skallstuggu in Stage 3 that is likely to be decisive for the GC battle.





The 27-year-old Queenslander said he's excited to try and continue a purple patch of form that began at his debut Tour de France, where he was just inches from a stage win after a photo finish with Magnus Cort (EF Education EasyPost).



“It will be my first appearance racing at the Arctic Race and I’m really looking forward to the experience as I’ve always enjoyed racing in Norway in the past," Schultz said in a statement from the team.





"I’ve come out of the Tour de France, so my shape should be pretty good.





"I’ve been a bit tired since the Tour, but I’ve kept the body ticking and I will look to have a good crack on a couple of the stages over the four days.





"It’s been a rollercoaster season, but the last few months have been excellent, so I’ll do my best to continue on with that trend.”





Team director Matt White believes the calibre of his squad for the race can deliver the absolute best results provided everything goes smoothly.





“We are going to Arctic Race with multiple ambitions," White said.





"I think the stages suit our riders like, for example, Dylan Groenewegen on stage two and Dion Smith and Nick Schultz for the stages more undulating.





"We have a good team for this Norwegian race and our minimum goal is at least to win a stage and also a GC result will be very valuable for us.”





Team BikeExchange-Jayco Line-Up:





Kevin Colleoni (ITA)



Dylan Groenewegen (NED)



Amund Grøndahl Jansen (NOR)



Alexander Konychev (ITA)



Nick Schultz (AUS)



Dion Smith (NZL)





Thursday, August 11





Arctic Race of Norway 2022 - Stage 1





21:20-00:30 (AEST)



