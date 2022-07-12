So close again for Kämna as he misses yellow by 11 seconds

After being overtaken in the final 100 metres of the Planche des Belles Filles finish on Stage 7 of the Tour de France, it was déjà vu for Kämna, but this time after a long wait to watch the peloton come in and count down the seconds at the finish line in Megeve.





Kämna started the stage eight minutes and 43 seconds behind the incumbent yellow jersey holder Pogačar and once the breakaway had been established, it appeared that the German might be allowed to ride into yellow.





UAE seemed happy to just keep the gap pegged to near Kämna’s overall deficit on the general classification, as the closest rider to Tadej Pogačar’s overall lead in that early move. It appeared to be a pace that would allow Kämna to move into yellow, but not by a significant margin with some tough days in the mountains to come.



It was an attack-filled affair at the head of the race on the final climb to Megeve, with the cut and thrust of move and countermove of the breakaway riders seeing the lead on the road see-saw. Kämna felt that he was marked out of a chance to win the stage after everyone had seen his strength on Stage 7.





“I just wanted to go for the stage today but that really wasn’t easy,” said Kämna. “I had the impression that everyone was riding against me, and the last climb was no fun at all.





“I had good legs again, but I also had to invest a lot during the day, especially when once that bigger group was in front on the last climb.”





At that point, with four riders up the road and looking to be able to push for the win, Kämna resigned himself to not winning the stage and gave it all to try and secure the yellow jersey, driving the chase into the final kilometre and helping make contact with the leaders.



The German finished 22 seconds behind stage winner Magnus Cort (EF Education-Easypost), and then had to wait for the yellow jersey of Pogačar to cross the finish to see if he would inherit the leader’s jersey.





Pogačar led the peloton across the line, again threatening to distance most of the contenders in a show of strength to finish the stage, the surge putting paid to Kämna’s hopes as he finished the day 11 seconds behind the incumbent race leader on overall time.





“The last three kilometres, I just went full gas as I knew already at that point that the win was gone,” said Kämna. “I didn’t expect in the end that it would be so close regarding the yellow jersey, but it is of course disappointing now to realise I almost got it and finally got nothing in hands for the second time.”





Pogačar was full of praise for Kämna after the stage.





"I admire Lennard Kämna," said Pogačar. "He improves every year and has become one of the best specialists of the world when it comes to breakaways and stage hunting. He almost took the yellow jersey from me today. I guess it would have been nice for him."



