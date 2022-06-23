Socceroos climb FIFA ranking as Brazil tighten grip on top

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





Australia's friendly win over Jordan preceded a busy month of football for Graham Arnold's side; one that culminated in FIFA World Cup qualification following play-off victories over the United Arab Emirates and Peru.





The Socceroos' success saw them move from 42nd to 39th on the global list, having capitalised on the decline of Egypt, Canada and Scotland respectively.



This was one of many ramifications to come from the 280 international fixtures that took place during the latest break; many of them World Cup qualifiers, UEFA and Concacaf Nations League fixtures, and qualifiers for continental championships across Asia and Africa.





Of the 211 countries listed, 177 changed places - including world champions France, who fell out of the top three after a run of four Nation League games without a win.





Argentina, meanwhile, moved up to third, just behind Belgium, who trail fellow South American giants Brazil at the top.





Other top 10 nations who moved places include: Spain (6th, up one place), the Netherlands (8th, up two), Denmark (10th, up one), Italy (7th, down one), Portugal (9th, down one), and Mexico (12th, down three).



