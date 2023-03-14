Football

Aussie Focus

Socceroos get qualification boost for 2026 World Cup as FIFA announce 48-team format

FIFA have officially announced an expansion to the FIFA World Cup, with the 2026 edition set to feature 48 teams with 104 games in total.

Australia v Denmark: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

AL WAKRAH, QATAR - NOVEMBER 30: Team photo of Australia prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Australia and Denmark at Al Janoub Stadium on November 30, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images) Source: Getty / Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportf/Getty Images

World football's governing body FIFA have made the decision to expand the 2026 World Cup, which will take place across the United States, Canada and Mexico to include an additional 16 teams with the final taking place on July 19.

The number of teams in the tournament has been 32 since 1998, and the landmark change will mean twelve groups of four teams will contest the group stages, with each team playing the other three in the group.

And in good news for the Socceroos, almost double the qualification slots have been allocated to the Asian region, the number of teams increasing from 4.5 to 8.5 (with one place decided through a playoff against another region).
Re-live the 2022 FIFA World Cup via SBS On Demand

Australia v Denmark (Group D) - Full replay - FIFA World Cup 2022™

Argentina v Australia (Round of 16) - Full replay - FIFA World Cup 2022™

In a showing of recognition for football's progression around the world, Asia and Africa have been given more of the extra available places than Europe - no doubt due to the stellar 2022 World Cup performances of Morocco, Japan and the Socceroos.

These changes mean the Asian Football Confederation's qualifying process now looks like this - eighteen teams, split into three groups of six who will contest the third round with the top two from each group sealing their place at the FIFA World Cup.

The teams who finish third and fourth will then go into two groups of three and whoever wins that group will be the next to qualify. Those teams that finish second will face each other for the chance to qualify in the intercontinental play-off for the final chance to qualify for the World Cup, the path the Socceroos took to the tournament for the 2006, 2018 and 2022 editions.
Further changes to the 2026 World Cup will include the eight best third-placed teams in the group stages progressing to the knockout round of 32 along with all the top two sides.

"Based on a thorough review that considered sporting integrity, player welfare, team travel, commercial and sporting attractiveness, as well as team and fan experience, the FIFA Council unanimously approved the proposed amendment to the FIFA World Cup 2026 competition format," FIFA said in a statement released on Wednesday (AEDT).

“The revised format mitigates the risk of collusion and ensures that all the teams play a minimum of three matches, while providing balanced rest time between competing teams."
Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 15 March 2023 at 10:12am, updated 2 hours ago at 2:23pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Most popular

Australia's Matthew Richardson celebrates after winning the Men's Team Sprint at the 2022 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

'Becoming a monster' – Behind Richardson's rise to track cycling stardom

Cycling

CYCLING-AUS

Winless Israel-Premier Tech miss selection for La Vuelta

Cycling

Paris - Nice 2023

How to watch Paris-Nice LIVE on SBS

Cycling

Michael Matthews after Stage 5 at Paris-Nice 2023

'I'm not super happy' - Matthews hoping form builds from Paris-Nice

Cycling

Pogacar Paris-Nice.jpg

Pogačar powers to Paris-Nice overall win solo on final stage

Cycling

Tadej Pogačar celebrates his Stage 4 victory at Paris-Nice

Pogačar cracks Vingegaard, takes control of Paris-Nice with Stage 4 victory

Cycling

FRANCE CYCLING PARIS-NICE STAGE SEVEN

Pogačar prevails in attack-filled uphill finish to Paris-Nice Stage 7

Cycling

Untitled design (52).png

Australian Track Nationals, motorsport double-header headlines weekend sporting action on SBS

SBS Sport