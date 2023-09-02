La Vuelta

Soupe upsets sprinters on Vuelta stage 7

Geoffrey Soupe (TotalEnergies) took out a surprise win over the top sprinters as he won stage 7 of the Vuelta a España.

78th Tour of Spain 2023 - Stage 7

OLIVA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Geoffrey Soupe of France and Team TotalEnergies celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 78th Tour of Spain 2023, Stage 7 a 200.8km stage from Utiel to Oliva / #UCIWT / on September 01, 2023 in Oliva, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Watch La Vuelta a Espana 2023 live on SBS VICELAND, or head to the
 SBS On Demand La Vuelta hub
, which contains replays, highlights and more for you to catch up on all the action.

On the last corner with 200m to go, Soupe accelerated and put a small gap into the rest of the field, proving too tough for the chasing sprinters to shut down as he crossed the finish line. He waited for the photo confirmation to celebrate, but the 35-year-old veteran had claimed just the third win of his professional career, both previous wins coming in stages of the Tropicale Amissa Bongo in Gabon.

You could nearly throw a blanket across the rest of the field, with Orluis Aular (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) taking second ahead of Trek-Lidl’s Edward Theuns. Australian green jersey wearer Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) finished fifth, slamming his handlebars in frustration after the finish. Soupe was all smiles after the career-topping win.
"To win a sprint in a Grand Tour is always special and also a surprise,” said Soupe. “I've always wanted to taste victory in a Grand Tour. It's an unbelievable, indescribable moment for me.

"I saw that I could launch my sprint from a ways to go after the last corner and I was surprised when nobody from behind me came past.

"It's beautiful for me and the team because normally I didn't have the Vuelta [on my calendar] this year but Alexis Vuillermoz crashed in the Tour de l'Ain and the team decided to take me to the Vuelta. I didn't think it was possible to win a stage because it's really fast in the sprints.”
The top riders stayed the same on the general classification, with Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) in the overall lead by 8 seconds over stage 6 winner Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma). Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) is third at 51 seconds back.

Kuss had a scare after crashing in the second of two major falls within the final 10 kilometres, but he finished safely in the bunch over the line. Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) was the sole rider to not finish the stage, the stage winner at last year’s Vuelta was taken away in an ambulance.

La Vuelta continues with Stage 8, a medium mountains stage that finishes with the steep ascent of and descent from the Xorret de Coti. Watch from 10.55pm AEST on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 2 September 2023 10:43am
By Jamie Finch-Penninger
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends