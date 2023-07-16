Spectator causes mass crash at Tour de France

The place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE - plus the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub and the SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, available for download on iOS and Android .





The Tour de France peloton suffered a second successive mass crash during stage 14, as multiple riders fell following a collision with a spectator at the side of the road.



The spectator appeared to stick their arm out just as the peloton, led by Jumbo-Visma, was passing through a narrow section with 128km to go on stage 15. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) was hit hard, going down and bringing a number of riders onto the tarmac and shutting down the road momentarily.





Egan Bernal (INEOS Grenadiers), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny), Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Kevin Vermaerke (Team dsm-firmenich), all went down in the crash, with the major contenders lucky to avoid the carnage given the crash’s location.





It was reminiscent, though less disastrous, than the 'Allez, Opi, Omi!' sign-wielding spectator that caused a massive pile-up during the 2021 Tour de France.

