Tour de France

Spectator causes mass crash at Tour de France

It was another mass crash that afflicted the Tour de France on Stage 15, this time one caused by a spectator.

A crash blocks the road during Stage 15 of the 2023 Tour de France

A crash blocks the road during Stage 15 of the 2023 Tour de France

The place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE - plus the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the 
SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub
 and the 
SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, 
available for download on 
iOS
 and 
Android
.

The Tour de France peloton suffered a second successive mass crash during stage 14, as multiple riders fell following a collision with a spectator at the side of the road.
The spectator appeared to stick their arm out just as the peloton, led by Jumbo-Visma, was passing through a narrow section with 128km to go on stage 15. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) was hit hard, going down and bringing a number of riders onto the tarmac and shutting down the road momentarily.

Egan Bernal (INEOS Grenadiers), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny), Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Kevin Vermaerke (Team dsm-firmenich), all went down in the crash, with the major contenders lucky to avoid the carnage given the crash’s location.

It was reminiscent, though less disastrous, than the 'Allez, Opi, Omi!' sign-wielding spectator that caused a massive pile-up during the 2021 Tour de France.
The aftermath of the crash is not fully known yet, with yesterday’s stage 14 demonstrating the that the longer-term effects of crashing can be just as debilitating as immediate injuries, with six riders not finishing the course yesterday, dropping out throughout the day’s racing.
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 17 July 2023 12:10am
Updated 17 July 2023 12:12am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Peloton Picks

Caleb Ewan of Lotto-Dstny looks on prior to a stage at the 2023 Tour de France

Lotto-Dstny boss leaves Ewan's camp 'disgusted' after 'distasteful' remarks

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 11

Caleb Ewan abandons the Tour de France

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 14

Top contenders react to day of GC fireworks at Tour de France

Tour de France

Carlos Rodriguez wins stage 14 of the 2023 Tour de France.

Rodriguez profits after titanic Pogacar-Vingegaard struggle at Tour de France

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 14

Hindley battles injuries as he slips to fourth overall at Tour de France

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 15

Poels position atop the mountain as Vingegaard continues to hold Pogacar

Tour de France

01:42

First major crash of 2023 Tour de France

Tour de France

Jai Hindley after stage 13 of the 2023 Tour de France

Hindley strengthens hold on Tour de France podium spot on Grand Colombier

Tour de France