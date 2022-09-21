Sport is everywhere on SBS this October

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .





The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to grow tantalisingly closer to kick off on SBS and there's plenty to get fans in the mood for when that time comes. Weekly episodes of the FIFA World Cup Magazine Show and Countdown to Qatar are on SBS each weekend in October.





Advertisement

There's also the celebration of the game's best with the Ballon d'Or ceremony broadcast live on SBS from 5:30am (AEST) on Tuesday, October 18. Rounding out the football action in October, SBS VICELAND brings you the semi-finals and final of the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup live from India starting on Wednesday, October 26.



Cycling fans will have plenty to enjoy in October, starting with the last two stages of the CRO race as a field featuring Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard look to finish their season on a high note. Stage 5 on October 1 will be live streamed on SBS On Demand from 9:30pm (AEST) as will Stage 6 the next day from 10pm.





Next comes the one-day classic Paris-Tours on October 10, live on SBS VICELAND from 12:30am (AEST) before the world's best track cyclists battle it out for rainbow jerseys in the UCI Track World Championships. All the live velodrome action kicks off on October 13 from 2:50am (AEST) live streaming to SBS On Demand .



READ MORE Vingegaard returns to competition at CRO Race

Rounding out the October offering are a range of full length replays and extended highlights from a range of sports including motorsport, figure skating and gymnastics. Full replays of two rounds of the W Series will be available on SBS On Demand as the best female drivers battle it out around the world, as well as the American and Canadian legs of the ISU figure skating Grand Prix and FIG Artistic gymnastics action from Turkey and Hungary.





October on SBS is guaranteed to have something for every sports fan to enjoy.



Sport on SBS in October





Saturday, October 1





Motorsport: Extended highlights - World Superbikes Championships, Catalunya Round





2:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Gymnastics: Extended highlights - FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Paris





3:00pm-4:30pm (AEST) on SBS





Cycling: CRO Race - Stage 5





9:30pm-11:30pm (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand





Motorsport: W Series Singapore - Qualifying Race





Full replay available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning





Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series Hungary - Day 1





Full replay available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning







Sunday, October 2





Motorsport: Speedweek





1:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 33





3:00pm-3:30pm (AEST) on SBS





Cycling: CRO Race - Stage 6





10:00pm-12:00am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand





Motorsport: W Series Singapore - Main Race





Full replay available on SBS On Demand Monday morning





Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series Hungary - Day 2





Full replay available on SBS On Demand Monday morning







Saturday, October 8





Gymnastics: Extended highlights - FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Hungary





2:00pm-3:30pm (AEST) on SBS





Football: FIFA World Cup Magazine Show - Episode 21





3:30pm-4:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Motorsport: Highlights - W Series Singapore





4:00pm-4:30pm (AEST) on SBS







Sunday, October 9





Motorsport: Speedweek





1:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 34





3:00pm-3:30pm (AEST) on SBS





Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Turkey





Full replay available on SBS On Demand Monday morning







Monday, October 10





Cycling: Paris-Tours 2022





12:30am-02:00am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Thursday, October 13





Cycling: UCI Track World Championships 2022 - Day 1





02:50am-06:50am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Friday, October 14





Cycling: UCI Track World Championships 2022 - Day 2





03:20am-06:55am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Saturday, October 15





Cycling: UCI Track World Championships 2022 - Day 3





3:20am-7:20am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand





Motorsports: Extended highlights - World Superbikes Championship, Portuguese round





2:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Gymnastics: Extended highlights - FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Turkey





3:00pm-4:30pm (AEST) on SBS







Sunday, October 16





Cycling: UCI Track World Championships 2022 - Day 4





2:20am-5:55am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand





Motorsport: Speedweek





1:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 35





3:00pm-3:30pm (AEST) on SBS





Motorsport: Highlights - World Rally Raid Championship 2022, Rallye du Maroc





3:30pm-4:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Cycling: Highlights - NRS Cycle Sunshine Coast





4:00pm-5:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Cycling: UCI Track World Championships 2022 - Day 5





8:50pm-2:05am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Tuesday, October 18





Football: Ballon d’Or Ceremony 2022





5:30am-7:00am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Friday, October 21





Motorsport: W Series, Austin - Qualifying Race





Full replay available on SBS On Demand Friday morning







Saturday, October 22





Motorsport: W Series, Austin - Main Race





Full replay available on SBS On Demand Saturday morning





Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix, Norwood - Day 1





Full replay available on SBS On Demand







Sunday, October 23





Motorsport: Speedweek





1:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 36





3:00pm-3:30pm (AEST) on SBS





Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix, Norwood - Day 2





Full replay available on SBS On Demand







Monday, October 24





Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix, Norwood - Day 3





Full replay available on SBS On Demand







Wednesday, October 26





Football: FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup - Semi-Final 1





9:50pm-12:00am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Thursday, October 27





Football: FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup - Semi-Final 2





1:15am-3:30am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Friday, October 28





Motorsport: W Series, Mexico - Qualifying Race





Full replay available on SBS On Demand Friday morning







Saturday, October 29





Motorsport: World Superbikes Championship - Argentinean round





2:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Motorsport: Full replay - W Series Mexico, Qualifying Race





3:00pm-3:30pm (AEST) on SBS





Figure Skating: Extended highlights Part 1 - ISU Grand Prix, USA





3:30pm-4:30pm (AEST) on SBS





Motorsport: W Series, Mexico - Main Race 1





Full replay available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning





Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Canada, Day 1





Full replay available on SBS On Demand







Sunday, October 30





Motorsport: Speedweek





1:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Motorsport: AusMoto Show - Episode 5





3:00pm-3:30pm (AEST) on SBS





Figure Skating: Extended highlights Part 2 - ISU Grand Prix, USA





3:30pm-5:30pm (AEST) on SBS





Motorsport: W Series, Mexico - Main Race 2





Full replay available on SBS On Demand Monday morning





Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Canada, Day 2





Full replay available on SBS On Demand







Monday, October 31





Football FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup - Final





1:15am-3:30am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Canada, Day 3



