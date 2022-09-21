Sport is everywhere on SBS this October

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to grow tantalisingly closer to kick off on SBS and there's plenty to get fans in the mood for when that time comes. Weekly episodes of the FIFA World Cup Magazine Show and Countdown to Qatar are on SBS each weekend in October.
There's also the celebration of the game's best with the Ballon d'Or ceremony broadcast live on SBS from 5:30am (AEST) on Tuesday, October 18. Rounding out the football action in October, SBS VICELAND brings you the semi-finals and final of the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup live from India starting on Wednesday, October 26.
Cycling fans will have plenty to enjoy in October, starting with the last two stages of the CRO race as a field featuring Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard look to finish their season on a high note. Stage 5 on October 1 will be live streamed on SBS On Demand from 9:30pm (AEST) as will Stage 6 the next day from 10pm.
Next comes the one-day classic Paris-Tours on October 10, live on SBS VICELAND from 12:30am (AEST) before the world's best track cyclists battle it out for rainbow jerseys in the UCI Track World Championships. All the live velodrome action kicks off on October 13 from 2:50am (AEST) live streaming to SBS On Demand.
Rounding out the October offering are a range of full length replays and extended highlights from a range of sports including motorsport, figure skating and gymnastics. Full replays of two rounds of the W Series will be available on SBS On Demand as the best female drivers battle it out around the world, as well as the American and Canadian legs of the ISU figure skating Grand Prix and FIG Artistic gymnastics action from Turkey and Hungary.
October on SBS is guaranteed to have something for every sports fan to enjoy.
Sport on SBS in October
Saturday, October 1
Motorsport: Extended highlights - World Superbikes Championships, Catalunya Round
2:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Gymnastics: Extended highlights - FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Paris
3:00pm-4:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: CRO Race - Stage 5
9:30pm-11:30pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Motorsport: W Series Singapore - Qualifying Race
Full replay available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning
Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series Hungary - Day 1
Full replay available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning
Sunday, October 2
Motorsport: Speedweek
1:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 33
3:00pm-3:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: CRO Race - Stage 6
10:00pm-12:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Motorsport: W Series Singapore - Main Race
Full replay available on SBS On Demand Monday morning
Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series Hungary - Day 2
Full replay available on SBS On Demand Monday morning
Saturday, October 8
Gymnastics: Extended highlights - FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Hungary
2:00pm-3:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Football: FIFA World Cup Magazine Show - Episode 21
3:30pm-4:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Motorsport: Highlights - W Series Singapore
4:00pm-4:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Sunday, October 9
Motorsport: Speedweek
1:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 34
3:00pm-3:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Turkey
Full replay available on SBS On Demand Monday morning
Monday, October 10
Cycling: Paris-Tours 2022
12:30am-02:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Thursday, October 13
Cycling: UCI Track World Championships 2022 - Day 1
02:50am-06:50am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Friday, October 14
Cycling: UCI Track World Championships 2022 - Day 2
03:20am-06:55am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Saturday, October 15
Cycling: UCI Track World Championships 2022 - Day 3
3:20am-7:20am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Motorsports: Extended highlights - World Superbikes Championship, Portuguese round
2:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Gymnastics: Extended highlights - FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Turkey
3:00pm-4:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Sunday, October 16
Cycling: UCI Track World Championships 2022 - Day 4
2:20am-5:55am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Motorsport: Speedweek
1:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 35
3:00pm-3:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Motorsport: Highlights - World Rally Raid Championship 2022, Rallye du Maroc
3:30pm-4:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Highlights - NRS Cycle Sunshine Coast
4:00pm-5:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: UCI Track World Championships 2022 - Day 5
8:50pm-2:05am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Tuesday, October 18
Football: Ballon d’Or Ceremony 2022
5:30am-7:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, October 21
Motorsport: W Series, Austin - Qualifying Race
Full replay available on SBS On Demand Friday morning
Saturday, October 22
Motorsport: W Series, Austin - Main Race
Full replay available on SBS On Demand Saturday morning
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix, Norwood - Day 1
Full replay available on SBS On Demand
Sunday, October 23
Motorsport: Speedweek
1:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 36
3:00pm-3:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix, Norwood - Day 2
Full replay available on SBS On Demand
Monday, October 24
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix, Norwood - Day 3
Full replay available on SBS On Demand
Wednesday, October 26
Football: FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup - Semi-Final 1
9:50pm-12:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Thursday, October 27
Football: FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup - Semi-Final 2
1:15am-3:30am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Friday, October 28
Motorsport: W Series, Mexico - Qualifying Race
Full replay available on SBS On Demand Friday morning
Saturday, October 29
Motorsport: World Superbikes Championship - Argentinean round
2:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Motorsport: Full replay - W Series Mexico, Qualifying Race
3:00pm-3:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Figure Skating: Extended highlights Part 1 - ISU Grand Prix, USA
3:30pm-4:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Motorsport: W Series, Mexico - Main Race 1
Full replay available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Canada, Day 1
Full replay available on SBS On Demand
Sunday, October 30
Motorsport: Speedweek
1:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Motorsport: AusMoto Show - Episode 5
3:00pm-3:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Figure Skating: Extended highlights Part 2 - ISU Grand Prix, USA
3:30pm-5:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Motorsport: W Series, Mexico - Main Race 2
Full replay available on SBS On Demand Monday morning
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Canada, Day 2
Full replay available on SBS On Demand
Monday, October 31
Football FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup - Final
1:15am-3:30am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Canada, Day 3
Full replay available on SBS On Demand