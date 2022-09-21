SBS Sport

Sport is everywhere on SBS this October

October is set to be a massive month of Sport on SBS, with a multitude of options available to get your favourite action whether it be cycling, motorsport, football, figure skating or gymnastics.

october.jpg

From L-R: Australian track cyclist Kelland O'Brien, Ballon d'Or 2021 winner Lionel Messi and W Series driver Jamie Chadwick. Source: Getty

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to grow tantalisingly closer to kick off on SBS and there's plenty to get fans in the mood for when that time comes. Weekly episodes of the FIFA World Cup Magazine Show and Countdown to Qatar are on SBS each weekend in October.

There's also the celebration of the game's best with the Ballon d'Or ceremony broadcast live on SBS from 5:30am (AEST) on Tuesday, October 18. Rounding out the football action in October, SBS VICELAND brings you the semi-finals and final of the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup live from India starting on Wednesday, October 26.
READ MORE

2022 FIFA World Cup countdown: Two months until kick-off - LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS

Cycling fans will have plenty to enjoy in October, starting with the last two stages of the CRO race as a field featuring Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard look to finish their season on a high note. Stage 5 on October 1 will be live streamed on SBS On Demand from 9:30pm (AEST) as will Stage 6 the next day from 10pm.

Next comes the one-day classic Paris-Tours on October 10, live on SBS VICELAND from 12:30am (AEST) before the world's best track cyclists battle it out for rainbow jerseys in the UCI Track World Championships. All the live velodrome action kicks off on October 13 from 2:50am (AEST) live streaming to SBS On Demand.
READ MORE

Vingegaard returns to competition at CRO Race

Rounding out the October offering are a range of full length replays and extended highlights from a range of sports including motorsport, figure skating and gymnastics. Full replays of two rounds of the W Series will be available on SBS On Demand as the best female drivers battle it out around the world, as well as the American and Canadian legs of the ISU figure skating Grand Prix and FIG Artistic gymnastics action from Turkey and Hungary.

October on SBS is guaranteed to have something for every sports fan to enjoy.

Sport on SBS in October


Saturday, October 1

Motorsport: Extended highlights - World Superbikes Championships, Catalunya Round

2:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Gymnastics: Extended highlights - FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Paris

3:00pm-4:30pm (AEST) on SBS

Cycling: CRO Race - Stage 5

9:30pm-11:30pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand

Motorsport: W Series Singapore - Qualifying Race

Full replay available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning

Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series Hungary - Day 1

Full replay available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning


Sunday, October 2

Motorsport: Speedweek

1:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 33

3:00pm-3:30pm (AEST) on SBS

Cycling: CRO Race - Stage 6

10:00pm-12:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand

Motorsport: W Series Singapore - Main Race

Full replay available on SBS On Demand Monday morning

Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series Hungary - Day 2

Full replay available on SBS On Demand Monday morning


Saturday, October 8

Gymnastics: Extended highlights - FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Hungary

2:00pm-3:30pm (AEST) on SBS

Football: FIFA World Cup Magazine Show - Episode 21

3:30pm-4:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Motorsport: Highlights - W Series Singapore

4:00pm-4:30pm (AEST) on SBS


Sunday, October 9

Motorsport: Speedweek

1:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 34

3:00pm-3:30pm (AEST) on SBS

Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Turkey

Full replay available on SBS On Demand Monday morning


Monday, October 10

Cycling: Paris-Tours 2022

12:30am-02:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Thursday, October 13

Cycling: UCI Track World Championships 2022 - Day 1

02:50am-06:50am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Friday, October 14

Cycling: UCI Track World Championships 2022 - Day 2

03:20am-06:55am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Saturday, October 15

Cycling: UCI Track World Championships 2022 - Day 3

3:20am-7:20am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand

Motorsports: Extended highlights - World Superbikes Championship, Portuguese round

2:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Gymnastics: Extended highlights - FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Turkey

3:00pm-4:30pm (AEST) on SBS


Sunday, October 16

Cycling: UCI Track World Championships 2022 - Day 4

2:20am-5:55am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand

Motorsport: Speedweek

1:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 35

3:00pm-3:30pm (AEST) on SBS

Motorsport: Highlights - World Rally Raid Championship 2022, Rallye du Maroc

3:30pm-4:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Cycling: Highlights - NRS Cycle Sunshine Coast

4:00pm-5:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Cycling: UCI Track World Championships 2022 - Day 5

8:50pm-2:05am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Tuesday, October 18

Football: Ballon d’Or Ceremony 2022

5:30am-7:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Friday, October 21

Motorsport: W Series, Austin - Qualifying Race

Full replay available on SBS On Demand Friday morning


Saturday, October 22

Motorsport: W Series, Austin - Main Race

Full replay available on SBS On Demand Saturday morning

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix, Norwood - Day 1

Full replay available on SBS On Demand


Sunday, October 23

Motorsport: Speedweek

1:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 36

3:00pm-3:30pm (AEST) on SBS

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix, Norwood - Day 2

Full replay available on SBS On Demand


Monday, October 24

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix, Norwood - Day 3

Full replay available on SBS On Demand


Wednesday, October 26

Football: FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup - Semi-Final 1

9:50pm-12:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Thursday, October 27

Football: FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup - Semi-Final 2

1:15am-3:30am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Friday, October 28

Motorsport: W Series, Mexico - Qualifying Race

Full replay available on SBS On Demand Friday morning


Saturday, October 29

Motorsport: World Superbikes Championship - Argentinean round

2:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Motorsport: Full replay - W Series Mexico, Qualifying Race

3:00pm-3:30pm (AEST) on SBS

Figure Skating: Extended highlights Part 1 - ISU Grand Prix, USA

3:30pm-4:30pm (AEST) on SBS

Motorsport: W Series, Mexico - Main Race 1

Full replay available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Canada, Day 1

Full replay available on SBS On Demand


Sunday, October 30

Motorsport: Speedweek

1:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Motorsport: AusMoto Show - Episode 5

3:00pm-3:30pm (AEST) on SBS

Figure Skating: Extended highlights Part 2 - ISU Grand Prix, USA

3:30pm-5:30pm (AEST) on SBS

Motorsport: W Series, Mexico - Main Race 2

Full replay available on SBS On Demand Monday morning

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Canada, Day 2

Full replay available on SBS On Demand


Monday, October 31

Football FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup - Final

1:15am-3:30am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Canada, Day 3

Full replay available on SBS On Demand
