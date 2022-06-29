Spratt to lead BikeExchange-Jayco at Giro Donne





Spratt has bounced back after undergoing surgery earlier this year and, with a period of focussed training behind her, will be looking to return to the Giro Donne podium.





While Spratt will eye general classification success, BikeExchange has named Georgia Baker and Kristen Faulkner to make their Giro Donne debuts and chase stage wins.





Faulkner’s win on the stage 2 time trial at the Tour de Suisse has her in fine form ahead of the Cagliari Prologue stage on June 30, with Baker also claiming a podium in her preparations for the Giro Donne.



“With Spratt coming back stronger and stronger, we should have some expectations for the GC. Georgia is in good condition and will certainly have opportunities to try and bring home a good result too,” head sport director Martin Vestby said in a team statement.





“This will be the first time Kristen has started a 10-day stage race and her support role will be important for Amanda, but at the same time she will have some opportunities of her own.”





Rounding out the BikeExchange team is Georgia Williams, Teniel Campbell and Nina Kessler.



Williams replaces veteran Ane Santesteban who was forced to pull out after recording a positive Covid-19 test.





The 10-stage race begins with an individual time-trial in Cagliari on June 30 and moves from the island of Sardinia through the mainland and onto the decisive GC stages in the Alps and the Dolomites before finishing in Padova on July 10.



