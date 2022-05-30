Stage wins, podiums galore in incredible week for Australian cycling

There was one man who stood above all this weekend as Jai Hindley became the first Australian to win the Giro d’Italia, but it wasn’t just in Italy that Aussies were at the top of the results sheet, but all over the world!





Alex Manly (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) wrapped up a dominant performance at the 2022 LOTTO Thüringen Ladies Tour on Sunday as she won her fourth stage to confirm herself as the overall winner.



Advertisement

The Australian triumphed in the uphill drag to the finish line in Altenburg after a day of full-on attacks in the peloton to cap a memorable race for the team as they won five of the six stages with Manly's four and an early win for Georgia Baker.





Along with the general classification, Manly also sealed the points classification to leave her fingerprints all over the Pro level race.





Elsewhere, two Aussies took the podium at the finish of the Tour of Norway as Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix) claimed second overall and Lucas Plapp (INEOS Grenadiers) third overall.





The result is another great feather in the cap for both riders, Vine's third Pro podium since winning the Zwift Academy in 2021 and Plapp's best overall result as a Pro so far.









22-year-old Sebastian Berwick (Israel Premier-Tech) finished the Alpes Isere Tour in impressive fashion, going solo from the breakaway for the final 30 kilometres to take final stage honours, the King of the Mountains classification and third place overall.





The former St George Cycling team product continues to build on an impressive season after finishing 7th overall in the best young rider category at the UAE Tour in February.





The Aussie accolades don't stop there as Kaden Groves (Team BikeExchange Jayco) took out the points classification and third overall at the Tour of Estonia over the weekend.



Groves rode strongly throughout the three stages, not finishing outside the top 5 once and showing why he is one of Australia's most highly-touted cycling prospects.





Rounding out the week's high achievers, two Aussies saw great success over in Japan at the Tour of Kumano as Ryan Cavanagh (Victoire Hiroshima) won Stage 3 and Nathan Earle (Team Ukyo) took out the general classification after 3 hard days of racing.



