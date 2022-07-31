Stars react to inaugural Tour de France Femmes

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) overall race winner, 2 stage wins

"To win in Yellow, especially at La Planche des Belles Filles, that’s something I wanted since we did the recon. That was the best I could think to finish it off. I enjoyed it a lot with all the spectators shouting when I was riding up and also coming down.





“After being sick on days 2 and 3, I can’t believe I’m here with the jersey. It made it crazy hard.





“I think it was a really good balanced course, with sprints, intermediate stages and two hard days in the mountains. It was way harder than the other stage races we usually do.





“I felt part of the Tour. I think it was a great way to start the first edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. And I think we can build from here for the next years."



Demi Vollering (SD-Worx) 2nd overall, Queen of the mountains

"I tried really hard. At the beginning of the final climb, [Annemiek van Vleuten] went too fast and I needed to go at my own speed otherwise I would blow up. Then I could not make it so I thought : 'I go my own speed, and maybe in the gravel part, that could suit me, maybe I can come back with her.' But, yeah, I didn't make it, but I was fighting really hard today.





“[When Van Vleuten got a puncture] We went straight to the front and started riding, also Trek tried but, yeah, I think she was pretty fast back with a teammate's bike. I tried something myself and I tried to say to the girls in our group that we needed to go and needed to ride but they didn't really want to go.





“So yeah it was a bit sad, I think. But still I tried to put her under pressure so that she would have a hard time, and maybe we could handle her here. I tried everything today to beat her. I'm really happy that I could keep the polka-dot jersey. I knew that if I had the first sprint, then, I would just need to be 2nd here, at least, to keep it. That was also a motivation of course."



Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) 3rd overall

"I haven’t had enough time to let it sink in but a top 3 in the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is something I’ve been dreaming of ever since I found out we were gonna have this race. This and the victory in the team standings, it makes me extremely happy and proud of my teammates.





“I’ve been enjoying the first days with explosive climbs. That’s what I’ve been focusing on for most of my career, for the classics. And the last stages were about surviving and pushing ourselves to the limit.





“It definitely was one of the hardest races we’ve ever done. And it was amazing to see all the fans on the side of the road. We received a lot of energy, it motivated us to go harder. The attention from social media and TV was also special. It was really nice to be in this position to give something to the public and that the public gives back to us."



Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) Sprint classification winner, 2 stage wins, 5 days in yellow

"We were here to try our best everyday from the first day on. The team did an amazing job to put me there everyday.





‘With 2 stage wins it was more than we could expect, and also riding in yellow and going back home with the green jersey it's fantastic. I would nearly say that I enjoyed every moment of it, but of course I've suffered as long.



