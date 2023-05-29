Stars shine in Durban: 2023 World Table Tennis Championships wrap

Discover a world of sport on SBS On Demand with programs and highlights from across the world and a variety of top-tier sporting events.



Mixed Doubles Final – Wang, Sun go back-to-back

Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin have once again lifted the Heydusek Cup, winning the Mixed Doubles title against Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata 3-0 (11-6, 11-2, 11-7).





In a rematch of the 2021 final in Houston, Hayata and Harimoto were held to the exact same number of total points - the Japanese duo only able to put 15 points past their opponents in two consecutive finals.





It was complete domination from Sun and Wang, who just three times throughout the match trailed their opponents, and only ever by a single point.





"The score was 3-0, which seemed easier, but in fact, we still had some difficulties in the process, including some preparation for the final,” Sun said post-match.





“In fact, the feeling between us in the training was not very good. President Liu came to encourage us to discuss and communicate more, so that we should not have too much burden on each other, including pressure. I've been reminding my partner to let go on the court."



Women’s Doubles Final – Chen, Wang sweep to gold

Chen Meng and Wang Yidi have won the Women's Doubles title after defeating Jeon Jihee and Shin Yubin 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 12-10) to take gold.





Jeon and Shin entered the final riding a massive wave of momentum, having already eliminated top seeds Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu.





But while they sought ways to unbalance their opponents, Chen and Wang danced around each other with poise, both physically and mentally.





"The good thing about this match is that we encourage each other on the court,” Chen said. “Sometimes one of us appeared a little down when mistakes are made, the other person was able to overcome this with them."





Wang and Chen took the crown in three straight games and avenged their second-placed showing at this year's Singapore Smash.



Men’s Doubles Final – Wang, Fan survive early scare

The prestigious Iran Cup Men’s Doubles trophy belongs to Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin after the Chinese pair successfully overcame a slow start to chalk up three games without response against Korea Republic counterparts Jang Woojin and Lim Jonghoon (13-11, 11-6, 11-5).





Top seeds Fan and Wang had both won the title before with different partners, but never as a pair, and they looked out of sync early on as Jang and Lim raced out to a 3-7 lead in game one.





Jang and Lim narrowly missed out on the top step of the podium at the 2021 World Championships in Houston and were determined to put that right in Durban. However, they would take a serious hit to their confidence as Fan and Wang produced a magnificent comeback to grab the early initiative.





Driven by their desire to bring the Men’s Doubles trophy back to China, Fan and Wang then ruthlessly stepped up the tempo in games two and three, showing Jang and Lim no mercy as they closed out a commanding 3-0 victory.



Women's Singles Final - Sun rises to the top

Sun Yingsha took home her maiden gold medal at the World Championships after defeating Chen Meng 4-2 (5-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-7, 7-11, 11-6) in the Women's Singles final.





It was a moment of redemption for the world number one, who was beaten in the final two years ago in Houston.





"It is not easy for me to win the game," Sun said. "I lost to Man Yu in the final last time, but the charm of competitive sports lies in the excitement and tension.





"Today, Chen Meng and I are both winners, maybe I am more lucky today. I learned a lot from Chen Meng. She is a very respectable opponent."





Chen came out firing in the first game and duly took control of the match with a convincing 11-5 win.





Any hopes of a clean sheet were quickly wiped out, however, and her task was made all the more difficult once Sun reclaimed the lead.





From there, she never looked back and earned the victory after a tightly contested sixth set.



Men's Singles Final - Fan remains the man

Fan Zhendong cemented his place atop the World Championships with a 4-1 (8-11, 11-9, 11-7, 12-10, 11-13, 11-3) win over Wang Chuqin in the Men's Singles final.





Fan entered the match as the hot favourite against Wang, boasting seven wins from their past nine encounters, and would later add to his tally with a successful defence of the St. Bride Vase.





"Now I am very excited," Fan said after the match. "Wang Chuqin played very well today.





"Once he made me suffocate as I lost the first game in fact, and the second game was also very difficult.





"The fifth game, I was in such a good situation, but I lost it. At that time I thought the game was not over, that I still had a chance, so I did very well in the sixth game. This championship means a lot."



