Surf Life Saving stars set to shine at 2023 Aussies

The Australian National Surf Lifesaving Championships head west to Perth in 2023 for the first time in five years with Scarborough beach the location as the best of the best in Aussie Surf Sports do battle for top honours.





The open age National Championships, or The Aussies as they're affectionately known, run over five days from Wednesday, March 29 through to Sunday, April 2 and include all disciplines of surfsport including beach sprints, Surf boating, ski and board riding.



Watch now via SBS On Demand Full Replay: Iron Series 2023 - Kurrawa Beach, Round 6

After a gruelling Nutri-Grain series, the Aussies are a chance for competitors to wrap up the season in style with a national title.





Expect to see top Iron Series stars in action including Ali Day, Matt Bevilacqua and Ben Carberry as well as Georgia Miller, Naomi Scott and Harriet Brown in the Women's competition.





SBS On Demand will provide LIVE coverage of the final day of competition from the Aussies on Sunday, April 2 with the Action streaming from 11.30am (AEST).



How to watch the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships on SBS On Demand

Sunday, April 2



Australian Surf Life Saving Championships - Day 5



11.30am - 5.30pm (AEST)

