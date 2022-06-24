Tanti and Waters headline ProMX MX1 title fight in Maitland this weekend

Maitland was the venue where this time last year, CDR Yamaha Team rider Luke Clout not only dominated the corresponding event, but also took out the Australian MX1 Championship, as the season was cut short due to COVID-19.





Fast forward twelve months and the premier class in Australian Motocross is looking very different.





With the defending MX1 champion crashing out heavily in Mackay for Round 2 and sustaining a broken tibia and fibula, the fight to claim the Number 1 plate was and remains wide open.



Clout’s CDR Yamaha team mate, Aaron Tanti, heads into this weekend’s Maitland round as the one his rivals are all chasing. He took out the last round in Gillman, South Australia and leads former championship leader, Husqvarna Racing Team’s Todd Waters, by a slender eight points.





KTM Australia’s Brett Metcalfe is lurking behind them in third, just two points behind Waters.





In MX2, Honda Racing Australia’s Wilson Todd continues his stranglehold heading into this weekend’s round. With an almost perfect scorecard of Moto wins, Todd leads his nearest rival, Yamaha’s Alex Larwood, by 61 points and is aiming to make it back to back titles for Honda, following Kyle Webster’s championship success last year.





Despite the massive points gap he currently faces, 18 year old Larwood from South Australian has been very impressive so far this season and only a catastrophic disaster by Todd will bring these two closer together towards the end of the season.



And in MX3, where the rising stars of Australian motocross hone their wares on the big stage, it’s a contest that’s being fought out tooth and nail between Honda Racing Australia’s Campbell Williams and KTM Australia's Kayden Minear.





Only a single point separates the pair, heading into this weekend’s round. Minear benefitted from the misfortunes of Williams, who crashed out in the opening Moto from round four in Gillman and lost a huge chunk points as a result.





Also benefitting from Williams’ misfortune was Husquvarna rider, Jack Mather, who only sits just 25 points behind the current leader.



