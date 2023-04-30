Team BridgeLane dominate challenging 2023 Grafton to Inverell route

Team BridgeLane conquered Australia’s toughest one-day race from Grafton to Inverell, taking out all top four positions in the women's race as well as first and third finishes in the men's edition.



Mia Hayden powered her way to victory in the inaugural finish on Mt Mitchell in the women's race, after breaking clear in a winning move with teammate Talia Appleton on the ascent of Gibraltar Range.





Team BridgeLane maintained control of the race both from the front and from behind as the lead pair increased their gap, allowing 22-year-old Hayden to clinch her maiden AusCycling National Road Series win ahead of Oceania junior road race champion Appleton in second and teammates Emily Watts and Gina Ricardo in third and fourth respectively.



“I really wanted this one so I’m really happy to get it done for the team,” Hayden said.





“To race up the range for the first time and to have my name on that is pretty special.”





19-year-old Zac Marriage prevailed in the men's edition of the one-day race after entering Inverell on the wheel of Tandem Co Pro Cycling’s Max Campbell.





Marriage sprinted around the Brisbane climber after a sustained surge of power to win by one second, while his teammate Rhys Robotham finished 22 seconds behind in third.



“It’s pretty unreal considering last year I pulled out at Glen Innes,” Marriage said.





“But yeah, I had to dig deep.





“There was a lot of motivation with Andrew (Christie-Johnson) in the car and four of us around in the break.





“It was pretty good.”



