(Team)mateship at its best as Laporte and van Aert go 1-2 in Gent-Wevelgem

In an impressive performance in challenging conditions, Laporte and van Aert rode away from the Gent-Wevelgem peloton with more than fifty kilometres to go and were never seen again. They crossed the line together after five hours, 49 minutes and 39 seconds, with Laporte the chosen rider to take the victory, his first WorldTour 'classics' win.





Belgian Sep Vanmarcke (Israel-Premier Tech) finished third in a small group of four, one minute and 56 seconds behind the winners.



Earlier in the race, Laporte and teammate Nathan Van Hooydonck rode together in a strong breakaway group of escapees that emerged more than seventy kilometres from the finish. After the group of around twenty riders was reabsorbed by the peloton, van Aert and Laporte took off together on the Kemmelberg.





The duo rode together and quickly built a one-minute lead. The group behind tried to close them down but instead of the peloton getting closer, the gap increased.



In the streets of Wevelgem, the French-Belgian pair celebrated their efforts on the way to the finish line in a display of friendship, hard work and mutual respect that will have fans of cycling talking for years to come.





“I can now say that I have won a great classic. Without detracting from any of my previous victories, this is one of the best victories of my career. I was already close last year, but I finally did it now," Laporte said.





"I am genuinely proud, also of the excellent work of the entire team. My gratitude to Wout is so great. That such a great champion puts his hand on his heart and grants me the victory is indescribable.





"Maybe it looked easy to the outside world, but I can say that we really suffered today. The circumstances didn't make it easy, but it's all worth it.”



The victory is Laporte's first win of the season and win number 19 for the Jumbo-Visma team in 2023. It is the first time in cycling history that a rider from the same team has won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, E3 Saxo Classic and Gent-Wevelgem in the same season.





“This is truly unbelievable,” van Aert said. “This victory is very much due to Christophe. He is such a great team player that it was an easy decision for me [for him to win]. He is not only a colleague, but also a very good friend.





"I have not forgotten all that he has done for me in the past. A few days ago we were talking about last year's E3 Saxo Classic when we also crossed the finish line together. We said something so unique would probably never happen again. Now we're doing it again.





"It is hard to believe that we succeeded in this strong field. Everything came together today, with our plan unfolding perfectly. I will remember the moment we crossed the line together for a long time.”

