The Best FIFA Football Awards on SBS

SBS Sport brings you The Best FIFA Football Awards ™ , with SBS On Demand livestreaming the event from 7:00am-9:00am AEDT.





The Best FIFA Football Awards™ annually honour the most outstanding members of the world game. Held since 2016, The Best FIFA Football Awards™ rival the Ballon d'Or for prestige in the global footballing community for the top players and managers in the world.





The awards ceremony will feature some of the biggest names in world football, with the event to take place in Paris, France.





The final three nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Player are:





• Beth Mead (England / Arsenal WFC)





• Alex Morgan (USA / Orlando Pride / San Diego Wave)





• Alexia Putellas (Spain / FC Barcelona)





Australian Sam Kerr was one of the 14 nominees for the award but didn’t get enough votes to make the final three.



The final three nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s Player are:





• Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid CF)





• Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain FC)





• Lionel Messi (Argentina / Paris Saint-Germain FC)



The final three nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Coach are:





• Sonia Bompastor (Olympique Lyonnais)





• Pia Sundhage (Brazilian National Team)





• Sarina Wiegman (English National Team)







The final three nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach are:





• Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid CF)





• Pep Guardiola (Manchester City FC)





• Lionel Scaloni (Argentinian National Team)



The final three nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper are:





• Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea FC Women)





• Mary Earps (England / Manchester United WFC)





• Christiane Endler (Chile / Olympique Lyonnais)







The final three nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper are:





• Yassine Bounou (Morocco / Sevilla FC)





• Thibaut Courtois (Belgium / Real Madrid CF)





• Emiliano Martínez (Argentina / Aston Villa FC)



The final three nominees for The FIFA Puskás Award are:





• Marcin Oleksy (Poland): Warta Poznań v. Stal Rzeszów [PZU Amp Futbol Ekstraklasa] (6 November 2022)





• Dimitri Payet (France): Olympique de Marseille v. PAOK Thessaloniki [UEFA Europa Conference League] (7 April 2022)





• Richarlison (Brazil): Brazil v. Serbia [FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022] (24 November 2022)



Australian Alou Kuol was nominated for the award for his scorpion kick goal for the Australia Under-23 team against Iraq Under-23 during the AFC U23 Asian Cup, but did not secure enough votes to make the final three.



The finalists were voted for by an international jury respectively comprising the current coaches of all women’s/men’s national teams (one per team), the current captains of all women’s/men’s national teams (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans registered on FIFA.com.





Nominees for The Best FIFA Fan Award:





· Abdullah Al Salmi (Saudi Arabia): Abdullah journeyed by foot from his hometown of Jeddah to Qatar, hiking across the Saudi Arabian desert, to support his national team at the FIFA World Cup.





· Argentinian National Team fans : Argentina fans travelled to Qatar in impressive numbers to provide incredible support for their team's ultimately victorious FIFA World Cup campaign, and millions of fans then welcomed their heroes home to Buenos Aires and across the country.





· Japanese National Team fans : Japan fans earned worldwide recognition for their tradition of staying behind to help clean the stadium after World Cup games.



