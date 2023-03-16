The five riders to look out for in ProMX MX2 for 2023

In 2022, Honda Racing’s Wilson Todd completely dominated the class against some extremely strong competition and has committed to defend his title this year. So what can we expect from the class of 2023? Here are our five riders to keep an eye out this year, heading into this weekend’s second round in Appin.





1. Wilson Todd - MX2 Champion ready to ruffle plenty of feathers





To put it bluntly, Wilson Todd completely annihilated his opposition in the MX2 Championship, as he rode his Honda Racing entry to five round wins of the eight that were held. Such was his dominance, that when he wrapped up the championship in the opening Moto during the seventh round, he quickly abandoned competing the rest of the MX2 championship and switched to MX1, where he was competitive out of the blocks.





Back to back pole positions at the final two rounds, plus a win in the opening Moto during the final round was more than enough to repay the faith to Honda in their quest for MX1 championship glory. It was assumed by many that he would step up to the MX1 class full time for 2023. So we were quite surprised that he would opt to stay on in MX2, defend the number one plate and chase a fourth Australian MX2 title, instead of moving up to the premier class to take the second seat in Honda’s line up to replace Dean Ferris. That role would be filled by returning Australian international, Jed Beaton.



Honda's Wilson Todd is out to defend his MX2 title and claim his fourth Australian crown in the class. Credit: Marc Jones/Marc Jones Whilst MX2 will be his main focus for 2023 for the Cairns-based rider, Todd has been kept busy in the offseason. Not only does he race domestically, he represents Honda on an international level. He’ll be returning home after a solid Supercross season in the United States, along with a strong seventh place in the FIM World Supercross Championship SX2 category. So will this be the year the Queenslander brings home a third successive MX2 crown for Honda? We’ll soon see.





2. Nathan Crawford - Ready to make his mark





The 2022 ProMX season was one that Nathan Crawford was hoping to be a career defining one - one that he had hoped would bring MX2 championship glory for KTM. His move to the Austrian manufacturer before the start of 2022 was a fresh change for the Queenslander and his confidence heading into the season was high. But his challenge for the 2022 MX2 titles was over before it began, when he sustained a broken femur in a testing crash at the Coolum Motocross Track just one week out of the season opener at Wonthaggi.



After missing much of 2022 due to injury, KTM's Nathan Crawford is hoping to bring MX2 championship success for the Austrian manufacturer. Credit: Marc Jones/Marc Jones Crawford managed to fully recover and be race ready for the final three rounds of the 2022 championship, where he showed his opposition what could’ve been had he not ended up injured before the season started. Successive rounds wins at Coffs harbour, QMP and Coolum was the tonic needed to light the fire inside Crawford for a strong 2023 campaign.





However, the start to his 2023 campaign hasn’t gone according to script, after falling foul to officialdom during the opening round in Wonthaggi just two weeks ago. Having been disqualified and stripped of all points, Crawford now heads into this weekend’s second round at Appin on the back foot. But one thing is certain, this will add further fuel to the fire in his belly for MX2 championship glory.





3. Jesse Dobson - Yamaha's great hope





Having joined the Serco Yamaha team in 2021, Queenslander Jesse Dobson is now firmly ensconced in the Yamaha family and is leading the Blu Cru’s challenge in MX2 for the 2023 title fight.





Dobson had a strong 2022 season, finishing fourth overall in the standings behind eventual champion Wilson Todd, Rhys Budd and Bailey Malkiewicz. The only blips were a lowly result in round three at Wodonga and double DNF at the final round in Coolum.



Jesse Dobson is aiming to go one better in the 2023 ProMX MX2 title fight, having finished fourth in 2022. Credit: Marc Jones/Marc Jones 2023 is a new year and he heads into the new season with plenty of strong vibes, as well as a new teammate in Rhys Budd. The pair have been training together for quite a while and with the worlds aligning between them, they are highly considered as serious contenders to knock off Honda and Wilson Todd for the MX2 title.





4. Kayden Minear - MX3 champion stepping up





Perth’s Kayden Minear is one of the sport’s brightest rising stars to step up to MX2 for 2023. With factory support from KTM, the 15 year old is hoping to make the same bold impression that he made in MX3, culminating in winning the Australian MX3 championship last year.





With nine Australian motocross titles under his belt, many of which were obtained as a junior, the step up to the professional league with many of the sport’s establishment watching will be one that Minear will be embracing with some gusto. And he has some strong support behind him as well, with Beaton’s Pro Formula, run by Jed Beaton’s father Ross, giving him guidance in his riding and on track performance.



Perth's Kayden Minear steps up to MX2 in 2023 for KTM, following MX3 championship success last year. Credit: Marc Jones/Marc Jones After the opening round in Wonthaggi, a fourth place finish in the opening Moto is the ideal start in his MX2 campaign. We will be watching intently on how the youngster from WA goes in his maiden season in MX2.





5. Rhys Budd - Wants to go one better and beat Honda





Last year was a breakout season for Rhys Budd. Finishing in the top five in most of the races throughout the MX2 championship, Budd would end up finishing runner up to Wilson Todd and the best Yamaha rider in the championship. Following the completion of the ProMX season, Budd would go on to claim a maiden Supercross race win in Newcastle late last year, putting him in good stead for 2023.



Rhys Budd stays with Yamaha for 2023, but switches to Serco Yamaha and joins training partner Jesse Dobson as teammates. Credit: Marc Jones/Marc Jones He switches teams for this season, but remains aligned with Yamaha. He joins the factory Serco Yamaha team for 2023, joining his training partner and good mate Jesse Dobson and the pair have made good use of social media to promote their partnership.





The question remains whether he can carry the strong form from last with his new team? The opening round only needed a ninth place finish, but is not quite a true indication of what his form will be like heading into Appin this weekend. We expect him to come out much stronger and more hungrier, so keep an eye out for the #22 Yamaha.



