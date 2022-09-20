'Once in a lifetime' - The significance of the World Championships for one family

It’s one of many stories amidst the myriad of athletes competing from around the world, but few had the enthusiasm, separate from their result, to the extent of Bronte Stewart who was brimming with excitement after finishing 17th in the junior women’s time trial.





"That was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Stewart said. "Lining up at the start line, putting the kit on this morning, that made me go, ‘wow, we’re here… home worlds’.”





The kit in particular was of special significance. The 17-year-old from Wagga is of Wiradjuri and Kamilaroi First Nations and spoke of her excitement and pride to wear the newly designed Indigenous-themed design of the Australian Cycling Team’s traditional green and gold bands.



Advertisement

“When I first saw the kit, I had an emotional moment,” Stewart recalled. “I called my nan up straight away and sent her a picture.





“I’ve got a jersey set to the side and when I get home, I’m going to frame it and put it on a wall. It’s pretty special.”





Family is clearly an important connection for the Stewarts with everyone in Wollongong to support Bronte for the week, with the young rider speaking of feeling calm at the sight of her father when getting ready to roll down the starting ramp. Brother Myles is one of Australia’s best sprinters at the National Road Series level, and was brimming with pride at his sister’s performance.





“It’s pretty surreal to watch your sister race in her own country and, obviously with our Indigenous background, it’s special, and our family are really proud,” Myles said. “She’s been working very hard towards this.”



Bronte is in her first year of eligibility for juniors and produced a strong performance to be in the end just 38 seconds off a medal in her debut at the World Championships.





A long year of preparation with overseas racing all led up to this big goal, with the junior team also combining for a team camp and extensive reconnaissance of the Wollongong course.





“It’s been a big year, I did a stint overseas then coming back I had a bit of a cool off and then got back into it,” Stewart explained. “We’ve been pretty lucky, we brought the team here and got to know the course. Our junior team, we knew the course in and out, we had an advantage over all the teams, really.





“Out on the course, that was brutal. It was about keeping your cool because the end was next level hurt. We all knew it was going to be a struggle but that was a tough course.”





Isabelle Carnes was the top performer for Australia in the race, placing eighth, but just 6.5 seconds off third place and a medal. Lucinda Stewart (not related) finished 21st on the day.





Bronte will back up for the junior women’s road race on Saturday, where she’ll race as part of an Australian squad featuring herself Carnes, Talia Appleton, Belinda Bailey and Lucinda.



