The top TT performances that point toward the world championships winners

Key Men's time trials

Remco Evenepoel’s TT blitz at La Vuelta

There's one time trial performance that will be freshest in the mind coming into the Wollongong world championships. The eventual Vuelta winner was on fire over the largely flat course for Stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana, averaging an absurd 55.676 km/hr over the 30.9 kilometre course.





The Belgian's compact position and phenomenal power were on show as always, but also his mastery of the conditions, as he posted the fastest time ever in an individual Vuelta stage with a performance in the searing heat of southern Spain.





Out of the other world champion competitors Remi Cavagna (France), finished third after leading most of the stage, but the more hilly nature of the Wollongong course will make things harder for the larger Frenchman.





Australian time trial representative Luke Plapp was on team duties throughout the Vuelta and treated the stage as a chance to have a bit of an easier ride rather than compete for a top position, finishing 83rd, over five minutes behind Evenepoel. For his better performances, check out his fifth-place finish at the Commonwelath Games that saw the Aussie on a hot pace before a mechanical and slow bike change hampered him, or the 2020 Australian national time trial title victory.



The final showdown at the Tour de France

The picturesque finish at Rocamadour was a special one for Stage 20 of the Tour de France, with Wout van Aert and Jonas Vingegaard celebrating a spectacular 1-2 for Jumbo-Visma, though neither will contest the time trial in Wollongong.





The punchy climb to the finish and other ascents on that course aren't too far away from the types of challenges faced on the Wollongong route.





For World Championships purposes, Tadej Pogacar's (Slovenia) third on the day is the most significant result, with Filippo Ganna (Italy) in fifth, with Stefan Kung (Switzerland) 11 th and Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) 57 th not on the form that would equate to a world championships win.





The Swiss pair are more in contention for time trial gold because of their 1-2 at the European Time Trial Championships and other results over recent seasons.



Lampaert from the clouds, literally as the rain pours down in Copenhagen

The Belgian dominance of this list extends to the opening stage of the Tour de France as Yves Lampaert showed the most gumption and ability in the treacherous streets of Copenhagen to take a surprise victory.





The rest of the top ten was a 'who's who' of big names of time-trialling pedigree, with Pogacar third, Ganna fourth, Bauke Mollema (Netherlands) ninth, Kung 14 th , Bissegger 98 th (after suffering two crashes during the race).



Dauphine delight – Ganna pips Van Aert with Hayter strong just behind

Reigning world champion Ganna won by two secs ahead of Van Aert on a very flat course in the Dauphine, with young British rider Ethan Hayter (INEOS Grenadiers) showcasing the power he brings over from the track at just 17 seconds back.





Australian Luke Durbridge was sixth, 53 seconds behind in his strongest performance of the season.





Paris-Nice prescience? – Kung strong, Hayter looks promising

Of these highlighted races, it was the strongest performance from Kung, as he finished fourth. ten seconds off winner Wout van Aert on largely flat course. It was a case of a top-tier ride by Hayter as he finished in sixth 14 seconds down, while compatriot Bissegger was eighth on the day 21 seconds behind.



2021 Elite Men’s Time Trial World Championships

For a look at how the race played out last year as Filippo Ganna edged out Wout van Aert for time trial gold, check out the replay below!



Women's key performances in 2022

The women's scene is a bit more sparse when it comes to major time trials during the season, however, the top favourites over the past few years were the major names at the top of the results sheet when the TTs rolled around.





There aren't nearly as many time trials at the elite level for women, and what ones there were fell outside the SBS broadcast, so unfortunately there aren't any individual time trial replays here.



European Continental Championships

It was a duel at the top between Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) and Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) in a contest without Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) present. Reusser defended her title from the previous year, beating the reigning world champion by 5.77 seconds.





The Swiss star has also been an impressive performer across the season, putting in a number of very good rides during the classics and winning a stage of the Tour de France solo.



Giro Donne Prologue

At just 4.7 kilometres over a flat course in Cagliari, this race won't necessarily be indicative of final results in Wollongong. However, it did showcase the talents of a few outside chances who will be hoping to perform well.





Team BikeExchange-Jayco pair Kristen Faulkner (USA) and Georgia Baker (Australia) placed 1-2, with the Australian four seconds behind her American teammate who took the early race lead.





Baker then backed up the performance with fourth at the Commonwealth Games time trial, and she's obviously carrying good form at present with her gold medal in the road race and a third in a recent stage at Simac Ladies Tour.



2021 Elite Women’s Time Trial World Championships