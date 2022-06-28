Thomas, Martinez and Yates to lead Ineos at Tour de France

English rising star Tom Pidcock and time trial world champion Filippo Ganna will also line up for INEOS in Copenhagen with the pair making their Tour de France debuts.





The experienced trio of Luke Rowe, Dylan van Baarle and Jonathan Castroviejo round out the INEOS line-up for Le Tour with the team determined to return to the top of the podium for the first time since 2019 when Egan Bernal claimed the Maillot Jaune.





“In Adam, Dani and Geraint we have three fantastic GC heavyweights who can mount a real challenge,” INEOS deputy Team Principal Rod Ellingworth said in a statement.



“They have proved their form across the season and are lining up in Copenhagen in great shape.





“It’s also a proud moment for the team to see Filippo and Tom make their Tour de France debuts. They’re phenomenal riders who have big careers ahead of them and both are ready to leave their mark on the Tour. And no team could ask for three better super domestiques than Dylan, Jonathan and Luke. Collectively they have racing instincts and experience that are second to none.”





Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France winner, goes into this year’s race in arguably his best form of recent years after winning the Tour de Suisse earlier this month.



The 36-year-old was required to take the reins when Martinez lost ground on the opening stage and Yates was forced to abandon the race. Thomas secured the victory with a sublime ride on the final stage time trial.





After his win at the Tour de Suisse, Thomas said he just wanted to “go there, race hard and do what I can” acknowledging the team may not have individuals to match the strength of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) or Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) but when it came to collective strength it was a different matter.





Olympic road race champion Richard Carapaz, who finished in third place at last year’s Tour de France, competed at the Giro d'Italia this year, and instead of backing up for the Tour, he will instead focus his efforts on winning the Vuelta a Espana for INEOS in August.



Bernal is another big name not available for INEOS as he continues his recovery after suffering severe injuries in a training crash earlier this season, while Aussie Richie Porte declared the 2021 Tour de France to be his last with the Tasmanian rider set to retire at the end of this campaign.





With a challenging first week ahead that includes crosswinds, cobbles and likely crashes, INEOS will be hoping their strength in numbers approach will be the perfect recipe to end Pogačar’s grip on the yellow jersey.



