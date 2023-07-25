Tour de France Femmes

Thrilling finish as Wiebes sprints to victory after Van de Velde heartbreak

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx) won her first stage of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes from a bunch sprint in a frantic finale that saw the peloton catch solo leader Julie Van de Velde (Fenix-Deceuninck) only a few hundred metres from the line.

2nd Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 3

MONTIGNAC-LASCAUX, FRANCE - JULY 25: Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 2nd Tour de France Femmes 2023, Stage 3 a 147.2km stage from Collonges-la-Rouge to Montignac-Lascaux / #UCIWWT / on July 25, 2023 in Montignac-Lascaux, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Source: Getty / Tim de Waele/Getty Images

A superb leadout from SD Worx teammate and yellow jersey Lotte Kopecky delivered Wiebes into the perfect position to launch her sprint, the European champion beating out Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) with Kopecky finishing in third.

Julie Van de Velde (Fenix-Deceuninck) was denied a spectacular solo breakaway win after the peloton put the hammer down to close a 30 second gap in the final 3 kilometres of the stage, catching her in the final 500 metres to ensure the win would be contested by the sprinters.

Kopecky's third place finish gave her bonus seconds to slightly extend her lead in the general classification, Liane Lippert (Movistar) now trailing the Belgian by 55 seconds with Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance Soudal-QuickStep) a further 10 seconds behind Lippert.

"Lotte did such a good job in the leadout," Wiebes said after the stage.
"I was actually already suffering in the wheel but she brought me perfectly. The breakaway was of course still gone with one kilometre to go, and we took the corner well, all the time I stayed with Lotte.

"The plan was she would go and deliver me well and that's exactly what she did. I felt Marianne [Vos] start her sprint on the right of me and I was able to catch her."

Wiebes' victory was another feather in the cap for SD Worx, who have dominated the first 3 stages of the Tour de France Femmes with two stage wins and Kopecky in the yellow jersey with five days to go.

"It's a great start," Wiebes said of the team's performance so far. "We're really happy with this and we hope to continue in this way."

The peloton were all together when coverage began inside the last 80 kilometres of the 147 kilometre stage from Collonges-la-Rouge to Montignac-Lascaux, the bunch not allowing any real breakaways to establish on the undulating parcours.
But Van de Velde sought to change that, launching a powerful attack with 60 kilometres to go up the second-to-last climb of the day, the Cote-des-Andrieux and quickly created a gap of over 30 seconds over the summit with the peloton content to let her go.

With just the one rider in front it was expected the bunch would bring her back, but once Van de Velde extended her lead to over two minutes inside the final 30 kilometres, the peloton still hadn't taken up the chase and a potential upset looked to be on the cards.

Team DSM came to the front shortly after to begin the chase, SD Worx also contributing to bring the gap down to 30 seconds inside the last 3 kilometres with Van de Velde going full gas with dreams of a stage win after already riding into the polka dot jersey unchallenged over the top of the Cote de Saint-Robert.

It was Lidl-Trek who worked to close her down at a furious pace in the final, the bunch swallowing up Van de Velde right after rounding the corner into the last 500 metres of the stage as Kopecky delivered Wiebes to the perfect spot to take the victory.
4 min read
Published 26 July 2023 2:31am
Updated a minute ago 3:52am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

