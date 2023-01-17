Top 5 Aussie Moments from Dakar 2023

Price bounces back





Toby Price was back to his best in 2023, narrowly missing out on a third Dakar title by only 43 seconds to Argentine teammate Kevin Benavides.





While the final result was disappointing for the Gold Coast-based Price, it was an incredible return to form for the Red Bull KTM Factory Team rider after a horror Dakar in 2022.



A third place on the Prologue stage set the tone for what was set to be a strong Dakar performance from Price as he consistently finished among the top five on each stage.





A third-place finish on Stage 12 moved Price to the top of the overall standings for the penultimate stage.





Hopefully, this year’s brilliant Dakar performance is just the start of many more to come from the Aussie superstar



Daniel Sanders stage 3





Daniel “Chucky” Sanders was determined to make up for lost time at this year’s Dakar after a serious crash in the 2022 Dakar kept him off the bike for the best part of a year.





And that is exactly what he did with a rapid start to the race as the Victorian went pedal to the metal in the opening stages.





On the 669km third stage, Sanders’ pace couldn’t be contained as he romped to victory five minutes ahead of American Skyler Howes.





The GoGas rider made light work of the dunes as the fastest rider for the second straight day, taking no time out on his way to the stage win.





While a bout of food poisoning on Stage 4 scuppered Sander's hopes of the overall win, he has shown he is one with the speed and the skill to one day be crowned Dakar Champion.







Aussies in podium position





Australian motorsport fans had plenty to cheer for on Stage 11 and Stage 12 with Dan Sanders and Toby Price claiming a top-three finish.





Sanders, who had struggled earlier in the week with a bad bout of food poisoning was back to his best on the 427km 11 th stage from Shaybah as he claimed second place on the day ahead of countryman Toby Price.



It was more of the same on the next Marathon Stage during Stage 12 with a fast-finishing Sanders pipping Price to claim consecutive second-place finishes while Price again finished third.





Their results and performances at the 2023 Dakar have Aussie fans hopeful another Aussie Dakar champion may not be too far away.



Molly Taylor hangs tough for twelfth





The 2023 Dakar Rally truly was a rollercoaster of emotions for Aussie Molly Taylor.





Driving in the T4 Modified Production SSV class for South Racing Can-Am, Taylor made it to the finish line on stage 14 to wrap up a gruelling two weeks in the Sands of Saudi Arabia which featured everything from wild weather to crashes and mechanical meltdowns.





Despite all the troubles faced by Taylor, her talent shone through to collect five top 10 stage finishes and a personal best of 12th place overall.



Her performance on Stage 8 was a prime example of Taylor’s incredible resilience.





Plagued with braking issues for most of the stage, Molly also had to bounce back after her car was hit by a Toyota Hilux as she went over a sand dune causing damage to the door and the loss of parts.





The Sydneysider refused to give in powering home for her best stage result of this year’s race.





While unable to achieve her goal of a top-ten overall finish, Taylor will be full of confidence for a return to Dakar in 2024.





Schey Brothers collect career-best finish





Victorian Brothers Peter and Christopher Schey took on their first Dakar Rally in 2023 contesting the classics class with a 1990 Nissan Terrano.





The Schey’s set out to finish the event in their maiden attempt and they achieved their goal on Sunday after two gruelling weeks.



After some difficulties in the early stages, the Schey brothers found their way in the second week breaking through on Stage seven for their first top-20 finish.



