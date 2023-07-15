Top contenders react to day of GC fireworks at Tour de France

The place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE - plus the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub and the SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, available for download on iOS and Android .



Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) – 1st – Yellow Jersey, Mountains Jersey

Vingegaard’s Jumbo-Visma team shaped the stage, ensuring the breakaway wouldn’t get near the finish with a stunning tempo that shredded most teams ahead of the final climb of the day. However, Vingegaard was the one on the back foot when Pogacar attacked, hanging tough to claw his rival for the Tour de France overall back.





He profited from a unawares camera motorbike to avoid another Pogacar attack and then caught the Slovenian unaware to sprint to the top of the Col de Joux Plane and claim the bonus seconds on offer.





He then just stuck to Pogacar’s wheel on the descent, not caring when Rodriguez went past, sprinting to third on the day behind Pogacar, but emerging a second to the better due the significant time bonuses atop the climb.





“In general, the team did well today and we are super happy how it went,” said Vingegaard. “My team-mates were amazing. I want to thank them.





(On the mountain sprint for bonus seconds atop the Col de Joux Plane)“Tadej went early and was blocked by a motorbike and he stopped again. Luckily I was able to beat him, which was a good thing.





“It’s hard to tell how big the difference is between Tadej and me. We’re really equal. It’ll be a nice fight all the way to Paris.”



Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) – 2nd – White Jersey – 10 seconds behind

Pogacar was on the other side of the battle with Vingegaard, but was the consistent aggressor of the two.





“It’s been a good day for us, even though not a perfect day,” said Pogacar. “What we’ve done enable us to have a positive team spirit for the coming days.





“Tomorrow it’ll be again a difficult stage. It’s very tight between Jonas and me but the Tour might as well be decided in the time trial or in the second last stage.”



Carlos Rodriguez (INEOS Grenadiers) – 3rd – 4’43 behind

The Spaniard was the big winner on the day, taking the stage victory and hopping onto the virtual podium as he broke through at Grand Tour level. The 22-year-old was the best of the rest, riding with Adam Yates anchored to his wheel for much of the final, and then dropping like a stone on the final descent, past the front duo watching each other, to win the stage.





"It’s incredible. I have no words,” said Rodriguez. “Being here was a dream. Getting a victory in the best race of the world is incredible. I always dreamed of this. This is super. I'm super grateful to the team for all the effort and all the belief they put in me. I just want to thank them.





“I didn’t think it was possible when I got dropped in the Joux-Plane. I tried to climb at my own pace to later do the descent as fast as possible. I am a good descender, I wanted to take advantage. I was close to crashing a couple of times, yet I took some risks.





“Michal Kwiatkowski's victory and his work today inspired me. Kwiato dropped back three times to help us in 10 minutes. Details like that make a difference and helped me win. This is part of the work, for sure. Being on the podium was a goal: I wanted to gain some time. We accomplished it. I’m happy on that side. I just want to enjoy this victory and to recover a bit from all the effort. It’s a big day."



Jai Hindley (BORA-hansgrohe) – 4th – 4’44 behind

The Australian was part of the mass crash at the start of the stage, with his race bib shorts ripped around the upper thigh. He looked comfortable enough until the final climb, but had to contend without team support after Emanuel Buchmann was the final rider dropped on the Col de la Ramaz.





Hindley lasted with the infernal pace set by Jumbo-Visma, then UAE Team Emirates on the Col de Joux Plane until 5.5 kilometres remained of the ascent, when he started to drop away. He formed up with Felix Gall to chase, but the AG2R-Citroen rider wasn’t able to be of much help. Hindley battled into the finish to take sixth on the stage, 1’46 behind Rodriguez and is now fourth overall just one second behind the young Spaniard.





“Not the best day I’ve had to be honest,” said Hindley. “There was this big crash I was involved in along with a lot of other guys and then they neutralised the race, which was good. I hope the guys that were involved are all right.”





“It was just a super brutal day with some epic climbs. I had quite a bit of pain in… my arse, actually, which wasn’t ideal, but that’s the way it is.”





(On the injury) “I think it’s more internal muscle, it’s quite sore at the moment, but it’s all good. Hopefully, we can sort it out in the next few days. Every time I was out of the saddle it was… not the best, but it is what it is."



Other notables:

Tom Pidcock - INEOS Grenadiers - 11th - 14'22 behind





Pidcock was in trouble on the Col de la Ramaz, dropped there and he was never in the fight from then onwards. He lost three positions to tumble to 11th in the standings.





Felix Gall - AG2R-Citroen - 9th - 12'26 behind





Not really considered a GC threat pre-race despite a sterling performance at the Tour de Suisse, Gall jumped up in the esteem of many with a brilliant ride to outlast many of his more favoured rivals on the general classification. He finished the stage with Hindley and will be eyeing up a breakthrough Tour de France.





Sepp Kuss - Lotto-Jumbo - 6th - 8'16 behind



