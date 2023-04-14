Tour de France 2023: Your questions answered

France will celebrate the 110th edition of Le Tour from July 1-23, and SBS / SBS On Demand will once again deliver all the action to Australian audiences live and on demand.



What is the Tour de France?

The Tour de France is an annual stage race primarily held in France and, in some cases, parts of other nations over a three-week period.





Originally founded in 1903 to increase sales of then newspaper L’Auto , the Tour has been held every year since – except during the two World Wars – to the acclaim of cycling enthusiasts around the globe.





Cycling’s showpiece event is known as a ‘Grand Tour’, a term used to describe the oldest, hardest, and most difficult events on the UCI WorldTour scene.





There are three Grand Tours in total; the other two being the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana, and winning one instantly elevates the status of a rider and his or her team.





While the Tour de France is the most prestigious stage race in the sport, it is used alongside the Giro and UCI Road World Championships as the unofficial ‘Triple Crown of Cycling’.



READ MORE How to watch the 2023 Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes LIVE on SBS

How many teams and riders are involved in the Tour de France 2023?

A total of 22 teams, each with eight riders, will participate in the 2023 edition, with 18 WorldTeams automatically invited and four ProTeams earning selection from the Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO).





Lotto-Dstny and Team TotalEnergies earned their place by being the two highest-placed ProTeams in 2022, while Uno-X Pro Cycling Team and Israel-Premier Tech will compete after being handpicked by race organisers.





Teams:



AG2R Citroen Team

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Astana Qazaqstan Team

Arkea-Samsic

Bora-Hansgrohe

Cofidis

EF Education-Easypost

Groupama-FDJ

Ineos Grenadiers

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty

Israel-Premier Tech

Jumbo-Visma

Lotto-Dstny

Movistar Team

Soudal Quick-Step

Team Bahrain Victorious

Team DSM

Team Jayco Alula

Team TotalEnergies

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team

How do you win the Tour de France?

In essence, the rider with the lowest aggregate time across all 21 stages will be crowned the winner of the general classification.





The general classification is the most sought-after, however, there are three other classifications on offer for the peloton: points, mountains, and best young rider.





The winner of each individual stage is the rider first across the finish line, and each stage win is a prestigious honour.





How the general classification works:





Every stage is timed until the finish, with the rider with the lowest cumulative time to that point declared the overall leader and awarded a yellow jersey – the maillot jaune – that must be worn by the rider. The jersey is yellow in honour of the paper L’Auto would print its content on.





Wearing the yellow jersey gives one’s team and sponsors more publicity and motivates the individual to keep a hold of it for as long as possible.





Eddy Merckx wore the maillot jaune a record 96 times at the Tour de France – his five GC titles matched only by Jacques Anquetil, Bernard Hinault, and Miguel Indurain. The only Australian to ever win the Tour is Cadel Evans, who won the race in 2011.



Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) waves to the crowd after winning the 2022 Tour de France Source: Getty / Jean Catuffe/Getty Images How the mountains classification works:





During mountain stages, points are awarded to the rider who is first to reach the top of each significant climb on offer, with points also awarded to the next nine riders to complete the ascent.





The number of points awarded depends on the category of the climb, which can range from one, the hardest; to four, the easiest. In the case of the Tour, there is also the Hors categorie which is worth more points for being beyond categorisation and at high altitude.





A rider with the most points at the end of a stage will have the honour of wearing the polka dot jersey the next day, one first introduced at the Tour in 1975 despite the classification’s presence in the race since 1933.



How the points classification works:





This classification is generally won by the sprinters and sees points awarded based on a rider’s position at the end of a stage.





Stages are categorised into types and are awarded more points depending on their climbing difficulty; flatter stages are awarded more points to keep the competition for the jersey primarily among the sprinters.





Stages can also have one or more intermediate sprints scattered along its route, whereby points are awarded to the first 15 cyclists across its marked lines.





A rider with the most points at the end of a stage will don the green jersey the next day, all in the hope of preserving their advantage until the final podium.



Mark Cavendish reacts as he crosses the line in the green jersey at the 2021 Tour de France Source: Getty / Chris Graythen/Getty Images How the young rider classification works:





This classification only applies to riders that will stay under the age of 26 in the calendar year, with the leader determined in the same way as the general classification.





First introduced in 1975, the white jersey has been available to eligible members of the peloton in every edition of the Tour aside from a 10-year hiatus between 1989 and 1999.



Who won the GC title at the Tour de France last year?

Jonas Vingegaard ended Tadej Pogacar’s two-year reign on the yellow jersey with an impressive performance over three weeks of incredible racing.





The Jumbo-Visma rider built on two phenomenal rides in the Alps and Pyrenees as well as the work of his teammates to take top spot on the podium ahead of Pogacar and Geraint Thomas.



When does 2023 Tour de France start?

The 2023 edition of the Tour will commence on July 1 and conclude on July 23.



How long is the Tour de France?

This year’s Tour will cover 3,404 kilometres from Bilbao to the Champs-Elysees in Paris and will span 21 stages with two rest days for recovery and transport.





Changes to the route include the return of the Puy de Dome for the first time since 1988 and the shortest length of time trials (22 kilometres) since 2015.



The official route for the 2023 Tour de France

Who are the favourites for the 2023 Tour de France?

A star-studded line-up of general classification contenders will contest this year’s French Grand Tour, with Jonas Vingegaard determined to defend his overall title against the likes of Tadej Pogacar, David Gaudu, Enric Mas, Simon Yates and Mikel Landa.





Ben O’Connor and Jai Hindley will be out to impact proceedings from an Australian perspective, and the latter could even snatch a spot on the podium after taking out the Giro d’Italia title last year.



Is every stage at the Tour de France the same?

The 2023 route features eight flat stages, four hilly, one individual time trial and eight mountain stages – four of which will conclude at the summit (Cauterets-Cambasque, Puy de Dome, Grand Colombier and Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc).





Stages:



Stage 1 on July 1: BILBAO > BILBAO = 182km

Stage 2 on July 2: VITORIA-GASTEIZ > SAINT-SÉBASTIEN = 209km

Stage 3 on July 3: AMOREBIETA-ETXANO > BAYONNE = 185km

Stage 4 on July 4: DAX > NOGARO = 182km

Stage 5 on July 5: PAU > LARUNS = 165km

Stage 6 on July 6: TARBES > CAUTERETS-CAMBASQUE = 145km

Stage 7 on July 7: MONT-DE-MARSAN > BORDEAUX = 170km

Stage 8 on July 8: LIBOURNE > LIMOGES = 201km

Stage 9 on July 9: SAINT-LÉONARD-DE-NOBLAT > PUY DE DÔME = 184km

July 10 = Rest Day

Stage 10 on July 11: VULCANIA > ISSOIRE = 167km

Stage 11 on July 12: CLERMONT-FERRAND > MOULINS = 180km

Stage 12 on July 13: ROANNE > BELLEVILLE-EN-BEAUJOLAIS = 169km

Stage 13 on July 14: CHÂTILLON-SUR-CHALARONNE > GRAND COLOMBIER = 138km

Stage 14 on July 15: ANNEMASSE > MORZINE LES PORTES DU SOLEIL = 152km

Stage 15 on July 16: LES GETS LES PORTES DU SOLEIL > SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC = 180km

July 17 = Rest Day

Stage 16 on July 18: PASSY > COMBLOUX = 22km

Stage 17 on July 19: SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC > COURCHEVEL = 166km

Stage 18 on July 19: MOÛTIERS > BOURG-EN-BRESSE = 186km

Stage 19 on July 20: MOIRANS-EN-MONTAGNE > POLIGNY = 173km

Stage 20 on July 21: BELFORT > LE MARKSTEIN FELLERING = 133km

Stage 21 on July 22: SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES > PARIS CHAMPS-ÉLYSÉES = 115km

How can Australians watch the 2023 Tour de France?

All 21 stages of the 2023 Tour de France will be live in full on SBS On Demand, with television coverage beginning on SBS at a later time each night.





With catch-up replays as well as extended highlights and analysis available throughout the three weeks, SBS is the perfect place to keep up to date.



