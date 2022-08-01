Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes winner van Vleuten heaps heartfelt praise on former teammate Elvin

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) was all class as she thanked her former teammate Gracie Elvin during their post-Tour de France Femmes interview.

TOPSHOT-CYCLING-FRA-TDF2022-WOMEN-STAGE8

Movistar's Annemiek van Vleuten celebrates her overall leader yellow jersey after the eighth and final stage of the Tour de France Femmes. Source: AFP / JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images

Van Vleuten and Elvin rode together in the (now named) BikeExchange-Jayco team from 2016-2020, before Elvin retired from professional road racing.

Elvin, now working for SBS Sport, caught up with van Vleuten after her Stage 8 victory in the yellow jersey, a victory that sealed the overall title.
Advertisement
“First, I have to give you a hug!” said van Vleuten, flipping the traditional interview structure on its head.

The pair discussed van Vleuten's victory in the final stage and what it felt like to win the yellow jersey, with fans on social media praising both women for their authenticity and professionalism.

“I’m already lost for words,” Elvin said, part way through. “I’m a bit emotional. This is a really special week.”
READ MORE
Van Vleuten wins the Tour de France
5 takeaways from the first Tour de France Femmes
Is it OK to attack the rider in yellow when she has a mechanical?
As the pair pushed on, their shared history made for insightful and refreshing questions from Elvin, and candid, honest responses from van Vleuten.

When asked for her advice for the next generation of cyclists, van Vleuten described the importance of having fun and embracing imperfection.

Keeping things fun and perfectly imperfect, van Vleuten then took the microphone from Elvin to wrap up their on-camera conversation.

“Thank you, Gracie, so much,” van Vleuten said.

“Because, actually, you have also been part of this journey,” she added, referring in part to previous races the pair had done together, like the women’s Giro d’Italia.

“I started to target the GCs and you were the one that was always riding for me in front in the Giro Rosa and then I was really inexperienced. And for me, you were also keeping me safe.

“And that’s also how this journey started, with my first time of targeting GC. So it’s really special for me to see you here.”

The pair shared another hug, as their voices cracked.

“I mean it,” van Vleuten added.
Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 1 August 2022 at 1:09pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Most popular

'We need to defend ourselves?' - Tour de France winners offended by doping questions

'We need to defend ourselves?' - Tour de France winners offended by doping questions

Tour de France

Cavalli among riders ruled out of Tour de France Femmes following crash-marred stage

Cavalli among riders ruled out of Tour de France Femmes following crash-marred stage

Tour de France Femmes

5 moments of chaos over the gravel roads at Tour de France Femmes

5 moments of chaos over the gravel roads at Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes

What you watched and read most during the 2022 Tour de France

What you watched and read most during the 2022 Tour de France

Tour de France

Aussie riders share their experiences of 'fast' Femmes opening stage

Aussie riders share their experiences of 'fast' Femmes opening stage

Tour de France Femmes

'Beginning of a new era' - full transcript from special podcast edition with Inga Thompson

'Beginning of a new era' - full transcript from special podcast edition with Inga Thompson

Tour de France Femmes

Age an advantage for van Vleuten as 39-year-old dominates Tour de France Femmes

Age an advantage for van Vleuten as 39-year-old dominates Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes peloton braces for grueling mountain stages

Tour de France Femmes peloton braces for grueling mountain stages

Tour de France Femmes