Tour de France Femmes winner van Vleuten heaps heartfelt praise on former teammate Elvin

Van Vleuten and Elvin rode together in the (now named) BikeExchange-Jayco team from 2016-2020, before Elvin retired from professional road racing.





Elvin, now working for SBS Sport , caught up with van Vleuten after her Stage 8 victory in the yellow jersey, a victory that sealed the overall title.



“First, I have to give you a hug!” said van Vleuten, flipping the traditional interview structure on its head.





The pair discussed van Vleuten's victory in the final stage and what it felt like to win the yellow jersey, with fans on social media praising both women for their authenticity and professionalism.





“I’m already lost for words,” Elvin said, part way through. “I’m a bit emotional. This is a really special week.”



As the pair pushed on, their shared history made for insightful and refreshing questions from Elvin, and candid, honest responses from van Vleuten.





When asked for her advice for the next generation of cyclists, van Vleuten described the importance of having fun and embracing imperfection.





Keeping things fun and perfectly imperfect, van Vleuten then took the microphone from Elvin to wrap up their on-camera conversation.





“Thank you, Gracie, so much,” van Vleuten said.





“Because, actually, you have also been part of this journey,” she added, referring in part to previous races the pair had done together, like the women’s Giro d’Italia.





“I started to target the GCs and you were the one that was always riding for me in front in the Giro Rosa and then I was really inexperienced. And for me, you were also keeping me safe.





“And that’s also how this journey started, with my first time of targeting GC. So it’s really special for me to see you here.”





The pair shared another hug, as their voices cracked.



