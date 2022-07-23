Vale Iris Dixon, pioneer of Australian cycling

Iris Dixon (nee Bent) was a pioneer of Australian cycling who inspired generations of cyclists with her performances and her enthusiasm for riding throughout her life.





Dixon began her racing career in 1945, the Victorian won 16 Australian titles on the road and track, and she was crowned the Champion-of-Champions three times at the Nationals including sweeping the 1951 titles.



She was inducted into the AusCycling (then Cycling Australia) Hall of Fame for her athletic achievements as a pioneer in women’s cycling.





“I am very humbled, I didn’t think it would ever happen to me,” said Dixon at the time. “I didn’t realise at the time that I was a trailblazer, I just raced.”











