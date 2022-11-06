Cycling

Valverde and Nibali seen off in Japanese style at Saitama criterium

The long careers of two of the most decorated cyclists of their era, Alejandro Valverde and Vincenzo Nibali, will come to an end at the Tour de France Saitama criterium.

(L to R) Chris Froome, Jonas Vingegaard, Vincenzo Nibali and Alejandro Valverde.

(L to R) Chris Froome, Jonas Vingegaard, Vincenzo Nibali and Alejandro Valverde. Credit: A.S.O./Pauline Ballet/A.S.O./Pauline Ballet

Alejandro Valverde and Vincenzo Nibali’s ride through the streets of Saitama will be their last display as professional riders whose careers left a strong mark on their sport.

For a pair of riders renowned for their feats on the bike, it’s been a trip of off-bike responsibilities leading the way in importance, but perhaps that’s fitting as they transition to the next stage of their lives.
Nibali and Valverde have been doing the customary tourism photo shoots, first being guided by Marcel Kittel, through the Saitama market food stands. They went on to dress with traditional Japanese costumes and headed to the Saitama Super Arena, where they did some more happy snaps in various costumes alongside Jonas Vingegaard and Chris Froome.

“It has been a very important season, very intense as well with many tifosi to carry me”, Nibali said as he gets ready to embrace a new role as technical advisor.

“I’m very happy to be here to finish my last season”, Valverde concurred. The Spaniard won the Criterium in 2018 and is now set to join the staff of Movistar.
Jonas Vingegaard was the other big drawcard, the new Tour de France champion famously shy of the spotlight but seemed comfortable enough as he wore colourful kimonos and kabuki masks, even bringing his young family for the trip.

“It’s my first time here, I have been here since Monday and I have enjoyed my time with my family”, said Vingegaard. “There are so many fans, it’s important to give them a good show tomorrow.”

The racing should be a fast and fun affair, albeit without the cutthroat competitive nature of the WorldTour.

2 min read
Published 6 November 2022 at 1:39pm
By Jamie Finch-Penninger
Source: SBS

