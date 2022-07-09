Tour de France

Van Aert beats Matthews and Pogačar with ferocious sprint

Wout van Aert took his second win of the 2022 Tour de France as the race entered Switzerland, sprinting at the end of a hard, uphill run to the finish ahead of Australian Michael Matthews and Tadej Pogacar.

CYCLING TOUR DE FRANCE 2022 STAGE 8 Wout van Aert

(L to R) Australian Michael Matthews of BikeExchange-Jayco, Wout Van Aert of Jumbo-Visma and Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates sprint to the finish of stage 8 of the Tour de France 2022. Source: AFP / DAVID STOCKMAN/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The race came to the down to the final climb in Lausanne, a tricky finish that saw a mix of puncheurs and climbers contesting the final kilometres. UAE Team Emirates tried to deliver their leader Tadej Pogacar in a similar manner to his Stage 6 victory, but this time Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was there to spoil the party.

Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) was the first to launch the sprint, surging clear and taking the quickest line around the slight bend to the finish. Van Aert found himself in traffic as Matthews began his surge, but he managed to fight his way free and put down a ferocious acceleration that enabled him to pass the Australian and claim the stage win.
Advertisement
“Of course, super happy,” said van Aert. “With the green points on today, today was a great opportunity to take points on my competitors. Really happy with my team that they chased down the breakaway, then I have to finish it off.”

Jumbo-Visma and BikeExchange-Jayco had taken control of the chase after a three-man breakaway forced its way clear in the early kilometres, and the catch was made on the final climb with Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) the last man standing.

“It was a pretty tough climb, 4.5 kilometres at 4%, but with the flat part in the middle, the parts that went up were really steep. I had to fight hard to stay in Pogacar’s wheel and his teammates, but I knew if I could stay in his wheel then the sprint was a bit flatter," van Aert said.

Van Aert’s stated goal of putting a big ride for the sprint classification standings proved fruitful, with the Belgian star increasing his lead to 115 points, strengthening his stranglehold on green over second-placed Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl).

Pogacar slightly increased his overall lead, the four second time bonus on the final sprint extending his advantage in yellow to 39 seconds over Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

The Tour de France continues with Stage 9, a tough day in the mountains from Aigle to Châtel les portes du Soleil. Watch the racing action on the SBS SKODA Tour Tracker from 8.20pm AEST, with the SBS broadcast and SBS On Demand livestream beginning at 8.30pm.
SHARE
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 10 July 2022 at 2:14am, updated 4 hours ago at 2:21am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS
Tags
Cycling

Recommended for you

01:43

SBS commentary team react to nail-biting Aussie Stage 5 win

01:32

Haig relatively satisfied with Stage 4 performance

01:07

Caleb Ewan reflects on Stage 2

03:06

Winning moment Stage 5: Tour de France 2022

01:40

Froome on Israel-Premier Tech's biggest win

01:04

Hay bale brings down Ewan and Haig

01:32

O'Connor happy to leave Denmark trouble free

01:45

O'Connor 'sad and disappointed' after huge GC loss