Van Aert beats Matthews and Pogačar with ferocious sprint

The race came to the down to the final climb in Lausanne, a tricky finish that saw a mix of puncheurs and climbers contesting the final kilometres. UAE Team Emirates tried to deliver their leader Tadej Pogacar in a similar manner to his Stage 6 victory, but this time Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was there to spoil the party.





Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) was the first to launch the sprint, surging clear and taking the quickest line around the slight bend to the finish. Van Aert found himself in traffic as Matthews began his surge, but he managed to fight his way free and put down a ferocious acceleration that enabled him to pass the Australian and claim the stage win.



Advertisement

“Of course, super happy,” said van Aert. “With the green points on today, today was a great opportunity to take points on my competitors. Really happy with my team that they chased down the breakaway, then I have to finish it off.”





Jumbo-Visma and BikeExchange-Jayco had taken control of the chase after a three-man breakaway forced its way clear in the early kilometres, and the catch was made on the final climb with Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) the last man standing.





“It was a pretty tough climb, 4.5 kilometres at 4%, but with the flat part in the middle, the parts that went up were really steep. I had to fight hard to stay in Pogacar’s wheel and his teammates, but I knew if I could stay in his wheel then the sprint was a bit flatter," van Aert said.





Van Aert’s stated goal of putting a big ride for the sprint classification standings proved fruitful, with the Belgian star increasing his lead to 115 points, strengthening his stranglehold on green over second-placed Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl).





Pogacar slightly increased his overall lead, the four second time bonus on the final sprint extending his advantage in yellow to 39 seconds over Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).



