La Vuelta

Van Vleuten makes it back-to-back Vuelta titles as Balsamo wins final stage

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) sealed her second consecutive overall victory at the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta as world champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) was quickest in the final sprint to win in Madrid.

8th Ceratizit Challenge By La Vuelta 2022 - Stage 5

The Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta 2022 podium - Elisa Longo Borghini, 2nd (Trek-Segafredo, L), Annemiek van Vleuten, 1st (Movistar, C) and Demi Vollering, 3rd (SD Worx, R). Source: Getty / Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Balsamo beat Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) and Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) to the finish after 17 laps of the final stage's 5.8 kilometre circuit around Madrid.

Van Vleuten crossed safely within the bunch to win the race by 1 minute and 44 seconds ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and 2 minutes and 11 seconds ahead of Demi Vollering (SD Worx).
Advertisement
Stage 4 winner Silvia Persico (Valcar) took out the points classification while Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) was crowned Queen of the Mountains.

The win caps another brilliant year for van Vleuten, taking all three major titles home to the Netherlands after winning the Giro Donne and inaugural Tour de France Femmes.

Attacks began right from the start of the final stage, with Sara Poidevin (EF Educaction-TIBCO-SVB) going solo after the first lap with a lead of 11 seconds before she was joined by Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT), Nina Buijsman (Human Powered Health) and Carlijn Achtereekte (Jumbo Visma) to form the day's breakaway.

Crashes in the peloton meant the chase was slow at points and the group were able to maintain a gap until the final three laps when the four riders began to attack each other with their advantage at only 15 seconds.

In the end, Buijsman and Alonso were the last to be caught with 10 kilometres to go as counter-attacks were launched but quickly brought back with a bunch finish looking assured.

Trek-Segafredo, Movistar and SD Worx had prominence as the race entered the final kilometre. Balsamo launched early but found herself in Kopecky's wheel, using her rival's slip stream to go through with daylight and win the stage.
Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 12 September 2022 at 10:33am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

Truculent Pedersen annoyed after Stage 7 of La Vuelta

Highlights: Nigeria v Netherlands - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022

[COPY 1] [COPY 1] Merlier reveals frustrations after stage 2 disappointment

Highlights: Spain v Japan - Final, FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022

Winning moment: Stage 8 - La Vuelta 2022

Highlights: Brazil v Japan - Semi-Final, FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022

Highlights: Japan v France - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022

Winning moment: Stage 6 - La Vuelta 2022