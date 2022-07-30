Van Vleuten, mountains jersey race headline tough final Femmes stage

Annemiek van Vleuten's (Movistar) phenomenal victory in stage seven of the Femmes may have proved decisive upon the outcome of this year's race, with the Dutchwoman moving into a near-unassailable three minute and 14 second lead in the general classification.



Being in eighth position after stage six, one minute and 28 seconds behind then-leader Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), the resounding victory was enough to capitalise on Vos' struggles in the mountains; having slipped from first to 21st in the overall standings overnight.





However, the racing icon still managed to extend her lead in the green jersey race, pulling a comprehensive 103 points ahead of Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx).





Despite the outcomes of both jersey holders being just about decided, there are still plenty of reasons to tune into the final stage of the inaugural women's Tour, with many questions still to be answered in the race.





Tonight, the riders will endure a tough 123km stage beginning in Lure with a relatively flat first 45 kilometres, before hitting three of the largest peaks of the entire race as they ascend the Cote d’Esmoulieres - a slow 2.3km climb at 8.5%, followed by the Ballon d'Alsace (8.7km, 6.9%) at the 85km mark after some respite. This should set up a grandstand finish atop La Super Planche des Belles Filles (7km, 8.7%), one of France's most iconic climbs.





The stage will prove a massive test for Dutch rider Demi Vollering, who currently holds the lead in the mountains classification by a single point ahead of van Vleuten.





Vollering, who is also second in the yellow jersey standings, will undoubtedly look to close the gap on her rival in order to come away with a jersey at the end of the race.



An emotional Vollering wiped tears away in a post-race interview overnight, as she took the lead in the race for the polka dot jersey.





"I think I'm proud, but at this moment I'm so empty," she said shortly before bursting into tears.





"I cannot think about tomorrow yet because I need to recover first a bit, but I hope I can keep the jersey of course - and I hope that I can stay second. It would be really great."



Fellow Dutch rider Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) will head into tonight's stage with a considerable five minute and 12 second lead in the youth classification, before the winners of the respective classifications



stand atop the podium at the end of the race.



