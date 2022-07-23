Van Vleuten the favourite, but Tour de France Femmes rivals won't make it easy

The inaugural Tour de France Femmes will begin where the men's edition ends on Sunday night, in Paris on the Champs-Élysées, where 144 riders will attempt to make history.





Among them is van Vleuten, the Movistar veteran who is the main favourite for the general classification, having just won her third Giro d'Italia Donne title earlier this month.





Despite her status in women's cycling, the 39-year-old remains well aware of the competition she will face throughout the eight stages of racing.



"That's what people say, but all the teams are at the top level," van Vleuten said in reference to her billing as the favourite.





"It's going to be tough and the competition is fierce. Marta Cavalli (FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope) has shown she is in very good form, Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) is as well, not forgetting, of course, Demi Vollering and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SD Worx).





"It's a little sad to see me as the only favourite. I think we saw on the Giro that there are more pretenders to the crown than that.





"I'm not the type of rider who dreams about jerseys, trophies or victories. My goal is to always be in the best form at the start of the race.





"I think that is the case for this Tour. I'm in very good form, perhaps even better than on the Giro."





One rider who is dreaming of jerseys, however, is Wiebes - the DSM star whose 15 victories stand as the most this season.





With the opening stage likely to be won by a sprinter, Wiebes admitted she "will give everything to get the Maillot Jaune".





The Dutchwoman has painted her nails yellow on one hand and green on the other heading into the Tour, the latter colour also highlighting her hopes for the points classification.



"I've been aiming for victory on the Champs-Élysées since I discovered the route," Wiebes said of Stage 1.





"Starting in front of the Eiffel Tower and riding along the Champs-Élysées will be a special feeling.





"We will give everything to get the Maillot Jaune. I think I'll be fighting for it with Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo), Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) or Emma Norsgaard (Movistar).





"It's going to be chaos. I'm expecting there will be plenty of attacks, especially since there are two intermediate sprints and climbing points to be won.





"Everyone will be keen to make their mark."



