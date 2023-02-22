Cycling

Aussie Focus

Vine ruled out of UAE Tour with injury

Jay Vine's UAE Tour has come to an unfortunate end after it was announced the Australian had suffered a knee injury in training.

Jay Vine in action for UAE Team Emirates

Jay Vine in action for UAE Team Emirates

Vine entered the seven-day event fresh off his overall victory in the Santos Tour Down Under last month and was tipped to contend once again in the United Arab Emirates.

Instead, the 27-year-old was forced to withdraw on the eve of Stage 3, with UAE Team Emirates opting to give their new rider more time to recover.

"Vine came into the race with some light knee pain from a training injury which has not improved this week," the team said in a release.

"It was therefore decided to withdraw him from the event as a precaution in order to allow him time to recover."
READ MORE

The best of the 2023 summer of cycling

How to watch cycling on SBS

The former Alpecin-Fenix rider would have been one of his team’s top performers alongside Adam Yates and Brandon McNulty on the third stage, one ultimately won atop Jebel Jais by Einer Rubio (Movistar).

Vine’s injury only hinders UAE’s general classification hopes as a result, in what is their first year without two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar leading the way.

The Australian was one of several UAE members caught out in the echelons on Stage 1 and the subsequent time loss has since left the side facing an uphill battle at the halfway mark of the race.

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), who finished second behind Einer, now leads the overall rankings with four stages remaining, seven seconds ahead of Australian Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers).
Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 23 February 2023 at 8:45am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

04:28
Croatia v Morocco (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

Argentina v France (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

02:04

Club World Cup referee announces VAR decision in first for football

FIFA Club World Cup 2022

02:11

Chris Froome happy with Melbourne to Warrnambool hit out

06:25

Highlights: Real Madrid v Al Hilal - FIFA Club World Cup final

09:46

Melbourne to Warrnambool 2023 Highlights

00:38

Conti Macii duo thrilled with leading performance in ISU European Championships Pairs Short Program

Figure Skating

06:48

Highlights: Al Ahly v Real Madrid - FIFA Club World Cup Semi-Final

FIFA Club World Cup 2022

13:49

Talking Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race with director Scott Sunderland

Cycling